Investigation files on abuse at Diyanet remain untouched

Mustafa Bildircin

According to information from sources at the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the number of investigation files at the presidency has reached a point where they no longer fit in the cabinets. Despite this, there are serious shortcomings in the investigations into numerous complaints, including allegations of abuse, corruptions and physical assault.

Diyanet sources claim that the reason for this shortcoming is that ‘inspectors who should be working long hours are being assigned to long pilgrimage trips’.

It has been reported that the majority of the files at the Presidency concern ‘social media communication, moral failings, theft of public property’ and ‘physical assault’. Diyanet personnel emphasised that Hasan Güçlü, Special Secretary to Ali Erbaş, is in charge of the Guidance and Inspection Presidency, claiming that ‘Güçlü was personally appointed by Erbaş to prevent the scandals from reaching the media.’

OTHER ASSIGNMENTS

It was also claimed that the main reason for the shortcomings in inspection and investigation at the Diyanet was that many people whose primary duty was to be inspectors were appointed to administrative positions with high salaries. It was also noted that many individuals with an inspector background were assigned to different units. Some of the names and positions of individuals with an inspector background who work in different units at the Directorate of Religious Affairs are listed below:

• Akif Pusmaz: Director General of Human Resources

• Mustafa Asım Coşkun: Head of the Second Appointment Department

• Halit Güldemir: Head of the Budget Department

• Mehmet Aydın: Head of the Materials and Procurement Department

• Mehmet Zengin: Head of the Committees and Coordination Department

• Haydar Bekiroğlu: Presidential Advisor

It was also noted that some inspectors within the Diyanet had gone on the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages more than 10 times, thereby neglecting their primary duties. Diyanet sources, who reported that there are 80 inspectors working at the Presidency, said, ‘The fact that some of those with an inspector background are not performing their primary duties is disrupting investigations.

Diyanet inspectors who are doing their jobs properly are also uncomfortable with this situation.’

’SHOULD BE RE-EXAMINED'

Diyanet staff said that the investigation files reviewed by inspectors assigned abroad should be re-examined before they are sent abroad. A Diyanet inspector who did not wish to be named told BirGün, ‘If the files reflected in the inspection leak to the media, those managing Diyanet will not be able to show their faces in public.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Diyanet’te istismar dosyaları toz tuttu, published in BirGün newspaper on May 1, 2025.