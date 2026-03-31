Investigation into the defence

Kayhan Ayhan

The trial of 402 defendants, 106 of whom are in custody, in the case against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality continued yesterday. On the 12th day of the trial, which includes Ekrem İmamoğlu, the defences of the detained defendants were heard.

The hearing, held in the courtroom opposite the Marmara Closed Prison at the Istanbul 40th Heavy Penal Court, began with the questioning of Ceyhun Avşar, Head of the Rail Systems Department.

Abuzer Uzun, the lawyer for Ceyhun Avşar, stated that the petitions filed by AKP lawyer Ogün Kuzu, who had lodged a complaint alleging public harm, were not visible in the system, and that they were dealing with the prosecution’s perceptions. He added, “We face no charges related to the organisation, yet we are in custody.” Defending against the prosecution’s allegations, lawyer Abuzer Uzun noted that his client had been detained despite official correspondence regarding the company alleged to have Social Security Institution (SGK) debts, stating, “We are faced with an expert witness who can say ‘yes’ to what the SGK says is ‘no’.”

THEY WILL DROWN IN THEIR OWN SLANDERS

The hearing continued with the defence of the detained defendant Ebubekir Akın, following Selenay Erçetin Kazcı’s defence.

Meanwhile, the fourth hearing of the case being heard in Silivri, in which İmamoğlu is on trial over his press conference titled Turpun Büyüğü (The real bombshell) held on 27 January 2025, also took place on the same day. Ekrem İmamoğlu entered the courtroom to chants of “President İmamoğlu”. Stating that they were facing a storm of lawsuits, İmamoğlu said, “The handful of greedy individuals who signed off on this conspiracy will drown in their own slanders, along with everyone who wrote this script.”

Continuing his criticism of the judicial process, İmamoğlu remarked, “Are we the organised group, or is this system, which fabricates every case using the same expert witnesses and prosecutors, and then rewards those individuals, the one committing organised crime?”

Recalling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks regarding the operation against the İBB, in which he stated, “The tentacles of the octopus stretching from Istanbul to Turkey and abroad are being exposed one by one,” İmamoğlu said, “The phrase ‘tentacles of the octopus in the judiciary’ belongs to the President. “A person knows their own business,” he said. İmamoğlu continued: “If you were fire, you would only burn as much ground as your own size.”

WHY ARE THE JOURNALISTS BEHIND BARS?

Imamoğlu criticised Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, saying, “They’re victimising people and their families; they’re committing an assault on dignity. Then they say, ‘My mum’s upset, my dad’s upset.’ Oh, my poor little one, oh, my tiny little darling. When the Minister’s land registry list was published, he didn’t know who to attack. Their only concern is that their disgraceful deeds aren’t discussed. No one should say a word to his father, as he’s supposedly very upset, but let the children and mothers wail and weep, is that it? They will see the treatment they deserve when a fair trial comes.”

Ekrem İmamoğlu protested the arrests by asking, “Why are Alican Uludağ, İsmail Arı and Merdan Yanardağ in prison for doing their jobs as journalists? Why is Mehmet Türkmen, the General President of BİRTEK-SEN, in prison?”

The hearing was adjourned until 13 July following the taking of İmamoğlu’s statements. The court decided to request the case files from the public prosecutor’s office and to continue the trial in accordance with the relevant provisions.

NEW INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

A new investigation has been launched against İmamoğlu on charges of “insulting and threatening a public official in connection with their duties”, based on statements he made during his defence at the hearing. The Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that the investigation had been opened on its own initiative.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Savunmaya soruşturma, published in BirGün newspaper on March 31, 2026.