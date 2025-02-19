Investigation into the judge who issued the release order for Ayşe Barım

The Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) has launched an investigation into Judge Fatih Kapan of the 8th Criminal Court of First Instance in Istanbul, who issued the release order for renowned manager Ayşe Barım, who was arrested as part of the Gezi investigation.

As part of the investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into allegations in the written and visual media regarding Ayşe Barım’s participation in the Gezi protests, her lawyers filed an appeal with the criminal court of peace, challenging their client’s detention.

The court reviewing the request rejected the appeal and ruled for Barım’s continued detention. Following this, Barım’s lawyer filed another appeal against her detention, this time with the 8th Criminal Court of First Instance in İstanbul.

INVESTIGATION AND REVIEW INITIATED

Judge Fatih Kapan, who reviewed the appeal, ruled for Barım’s release on the grounds that "considering the nature and characteristics of the crime attributed to the suspect, the witness statements in her favor, the phone conversation records against her, and all the evidence, there is a possibility of a change in the nature of the offense, making continued detention disproportionate."

Before Barım's release could be executed, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office objected to the decision. The High Criminal Court, finding the prosecutor’s objection valid, overturned the release order and ruled for Barım’s re-arrest.

The First Chamber of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) launched an investigation and review into Judge Kapan, who issued the release order.

The chamber ruled that the allegations contained in the complaint and accompanying documents, as well as any additional matters that may arise during the review, should be examined by a council inspector, and if sufficient evidence is found, an investigation should be initiated.

Source: Ayşe Barım'a tahliye kararı veren hakim hakkında soruşturma