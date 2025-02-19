Investigation into TÜSİAD: Turan and Aras called for questioning

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the President of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), Orhan Turan.

In a statement from the Chief Prosecutor's Office, reference was made to Turan’s remarks at the TÜSİAD General Assembly on February 13, and the charges against him were outlined as follows:

"During the ongoing investigation, it was determined that TÜSİAD President Orhan TURHAN, who spoke at the association's general assembly on 13/02/2025, made statements that necessitated further inquiry. As part of the ongoing investigation, it has been decided to initiate an ex officio investigation against suspect Orhan TURHAN on charges of Publicly Disseminating Misleading Information and Attempting to Influence a Fair Trial. Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the İstanbul Police Department's Security Branch Directorate to ensure that suspects Orhan TURHAN and Mehmet Ömer Arif ARAS appear before our Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office."

WHAT HAPPENED?

The General Assembly meeting of TÜSİAD, the organization of big capital in Turkey, was held on February 13 at a hotel in Beşiktaş, İstanbul.

The opening speeches by TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council (YİK) President Ömer Aras sparked public debate.

Turan drew attention to recent trustee appointments, arrests, and detentions targeting journalists, stating:

"Lieutenants are dismissed for indiscipline, yet in cases that cause public outrage—such as earthquakes, fires, harassment, femicides, and workplace accidents—either the perpetrators are never found, or they are released in a short time."

Ömer Aras also emphasized the increasing appointment of trustees in place of elected mayors and the recent wave of arrests. He addressed media suppression and stated:

"We can say that these consecutive incidents in such a short time have caused public concern and shaken trust. Moreover, we see that the deeply rooted issue of pretrial detention becoming the rule rather than the exception has not been resolved, even with legal changes. The necessity of issuing detention, judicial control, and even arrest warrants with extreme caution becomes evident in the release and acquittal decisions that come years later."

ERDOĞAN RESPONDED TODAY

AKP-affiliated President Erdoğan responded to TÜSİAD's criticisms during his party’s group meeting today. Calling TÜSİAD’s statement “out of line” Erdoğan addressed the organization’s leadership, saying: "If you are a business association, you will learn to act like one. You will not incite the public, provoke state institutions, or attempt to pressure the judiciary."

Source: TÜSİAD'a soruşturma: Turhan ve Aras ifadeye götürülüyor