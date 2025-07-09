Investigation launched: Access ban imposed on artificial intelligence Grok

X's artificial intelligence tool Grok came to the fore with its controversial responses following recent updates.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Grok for sharing insulting content directed at Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, and AKP Chairman and President Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued the following statement on the matter:

"Following Grok's insults against Atatürk, our President, and the Prophet, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office took action on its own initiative, filed a report, and applied to the criminal court for an access restriction order. The court issued the access restriction order and sent it to the BTK to be communicated to the access provider."

FIRST ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TOOL BLOCKED IN TURKEY

The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) announced that an access restriction decision had been issued against Grok.

Grok became the first artificial intelligence tool to be blocked in Turkey.

STATEMENT FROM GROK

Meanwhile, Grok issued a statement saying, ‘We have begun removing inappropriate posts.’

In its statement, Grok said, ‘We are aware of the recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove inappropriate posts.’

The statement included the following remarks:

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on X, we are able to quickly identify and update the model where training could be improved.”

