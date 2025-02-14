Investigation launched against TÜSİAD

An investigation has been launched against Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras, the Chairman of TÜSİAD’s High Advisory Council (YİK).

In a statement from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, it was announced that an investigation was initiated against TÜSİAD YİK Chairman Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras due to remarks he made during the association’s assembly on February 13.

The statement included the following remarks: "An investigation has been launched on charges of attempting to influence a fair trial and publicly spreading false information, due to statements that mislead and direct the judiciary regarding certain investigations and prosecutions, as well as remarks that are false and capable of disturbing public peace".

WHAT HAPPENED?

The General Assembly of TÜSİAD, the leading organization representing big capital in Turkey, was held yesterday at a hotel in Beşiktaş, İstanbul. The opening speeches by TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council (YİK) Chairman Ömer Aras sparked public debate.

At the general assembly of TÜSİAD, an organization known for its staunch support of the regime’s economic policies, which continue to pass the burden of the crisis onto the people while deepening poverty and misery, a strong emphasis was placed on the climate of fear that is being imposed on the country. For the first time, TÜSİAD directly targeted the government, though it refrained from criticizing the ongoing austerity measures. Here are the key takeaways from Aras’ speech:

“Elected mayors are being dismissed and replaced with trustees. A businesswoman managing numerous artists is first investigated and then arrested on different charges.”

Following Aras, TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan took the stage, highlighting the following points in his speech:

Investigations into critical statements and journalistic activities have become increasingly frequent. Cases dating back over a decade are now being reopened.

While lieutenants are dismissed for indiscipline, in many cases— such as earthquakes, fires, harassment, femicides, and workplace accidents— the real culprits remain unpunished.

New legal regulations now allow public officials to be appointed as trustees of companies by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (SDIF).

Establishing an organization for the purpose of committing crimes now seems easier than setting up a legitimate business.

The first government response to TÜSİAD’s statements at the General Assembly came from Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç, who declared, “Turkey is not the old Turkey anymore.” He added, “No individual or organization can see itself above the will of the nation and the law.”

President Erdoğan had previously remarked in a similar vein, “They made their money with us.”