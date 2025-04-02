Investigation launched into boycott calls for “Hatred and Discrimination” and “Incitement to Enmity and Hostility”

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into boycott calls circulated through traditional and social media.

The official statement is as follows: “The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a general investigation ex officio into individuals disseminating divisive rhetoric, commonly referred to as ‘boycott’ calls in the public sphere, aimed at preventing a segment of the public from engaging in economic activity via traditional and social media outlets. The investigation will proceed under charges of Hatred and Discrimination (Turkish Penal Code Article 122/1-d) and Incitement to Enmity and Hostility (Article 216).”

MHP’S FETI YILDIZ ANNOUNCED: TWO INVESTIGATIONS MERGED

MHP Deputy Chair and İstanbul MP Feti Yıldız made a statement on social media regarding recent boycott calls.

Providing information about the investigation launched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Yıldız stated: “The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an ex officio investigation into divisive rhetoric, commonly referred to as ‘boycott’ calls, aimed at preventing a segment of the public from engaging in economic activity. The investigation was initiated under charges of ‘incitement to enmity and hostility.’ Investigations related to physical and verbal acts of violence targeting certain businesses have also been merged into this case.”

‘WHAT IS HALAL FOR TAYYİP ERDOĞAN CANNOT BE HARAM FOR THE NATION!

Meanwhile, CHP leader Özgür Özel reacted to the government against the boycott investigations. In a statement on his social media account, Özel attached a video of AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan calling for a boycott and said:

‘What is halal for Tayyip Erdoğan cannot be haram for the nation! Boycott is a democratic right. It is Erdoğan himself who initiated the media boycott in 2008. Today, the unconscious ones who are denigrating the boycott are the disciples of the arch-villain. Those who are not ashamed of inconsistency, those who seek help from lies, you are disgraced again. Come on...’