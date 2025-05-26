Investigations depend on the party

News Centre

While the aftermath of the operations targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality continues, no action is being taken on the ‘corruption’ files of AKP-run municipalities, or they are being covered up. In December 2020, the Ministry of Interior seized 36 files prepared as part of a corruption investigation launched by the İBB Inspection Board, which revealed 30 billion TL in public losses.

The files were transferred to Ministry of Interior inspectors on 12 January 2021. It later emerged that five of the 36 files seized by the Ministry of Interior had been closed. The İBB filed an objection with the Council of State against the Ministry's decision, which was signed by Soylu. The Ministry of Interior has not announced any progress on the 31 corruption files, despite five years having passed.

Here's what was in the five corruption cases that former Minister Soylu covered up:

A total expenditure of 847 million 592 thousand Turkish Lira was made under the headings of transportation, materials, food and beverage, maintenance and repair, renovations, property allocation, accommodation, personnel support, rental fees, information technology materials, and project and promotional media for certain foundations, associations, schools, and sports halls. Within this scope, the water, electricity and natural gas bills of the 15 July Association and Bilal Erdoğan's Turkey Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) were also paid by the İBB.

İBB affiliate KİPTAŞ built a building for TÜGVA in 2015.

The İBB suffered a loss of approximately 11 billion TL due to poor decisions in the construction of rail systems.

The former İBB Real Estate Management Department Head Yusuf Koç, İBB Property Manager Mehmet Kahveci, Reporter İlke Kandemir, Chief Barış Çiçek, and Control Officer Mustafa Çiçek signed off on the conversion of shantytowns in the Çamlıtepe (Derbent) neighbourhood of Sarıyer District, causing public loss.

Corruption was committed in the process of purchasing fire trucks by the Fire Department.

Some of the 31 corruption files pending at the Ministry of the Interior are as follows:

• The İBB company Beltur A.Ş. organised dinners and distributed sandwiches for AKP organisations.

• Dinner events organised with statements such as “Rally, AKP Group, Mr Binali, Mr Binali's bodyguards”.

• The purchase of a former amusement park site for 429.7 million from Metal Yapı Konut, a company owned by Ömer Faruk Kavurmacı, the son-in-law of former İBB President Kadir Topbaş, who was arrested in the FETÖ case and later released.

• The purchase of a plot of land in Başakşehir, which had been designated as a “military strategic area” during the AKP era and on which not even a nail could be hammered, for 41.2 million lira.

• The millions of lira in losses incurred by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality company Metro İstanbul A.Ş. with the purchase of a helicopter in 2012.

• The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality purchased structurally unsound and unusable buildings from the Fatih Science and Culture Foundation for 10.3 million lira.

Murat Ongun, Chairman of the Board of Directors of İBB Medya AŞ, said that a company that purchased a 78,000 square metre plot of land in Başakşehir in 2016 sold the land to İBB four days later, making a profit of $27 million at the exchange rate at the time. Ongun noted that the administration of Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was elected as the Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality in 2019, had initiated an investigation into the transaction, but the Ministry of Interior had seized the investigation file, and the outcome of the file has remained unknown for three years.

İBB inspectors also determined that the metropolitan administration had illegally allocated luxury vehicles to the AKP prior to 2019. It was also revealed that no investigation had been authorised against any of the administrators involved in this case.

İBB also filed a complaint in February regarding a 65 million TL embezzlement at İSBAK during the AKP period. The expert witness, whom İmamoğlu referred to as ‘the big boss’ and said had been ‘specially assigned,’ prepared a report stating that ‘no public damage had been caused.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Soruşturmalar partiye göre, published in BirGün newspaper on May 26, 2025.