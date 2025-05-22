IRA, ETA, FARC examples: When the first step goes wrong

İbrahim Varlı

ETA in Spain, the IRA in Northern Ireland, the RAF in Germany, FARC in Colombia, GAM in Indonesia... Similarly, the “disarmament” negotiations between the ELN and Bogotá in Colombia continue with a slow pace and interruptions.

In the first quarter of the 21st century, the most recent organisation to decide to disarm was the PKK. This process, simmering for six months and triggered by the imperialist “redesign” of the Middle East, has many dimensions.

Undoubtedly, each country, region, organisation and structure has its own specificities and differences. The disarmament of organisations or the ending of conflict processes comes with different aspects.

While the South African experience at the end of the 20th century was conducted directly between the parties, in many places from Northern Ireland to the Basque region and Colombia, observer or guarantor countries played a decisive role.

It is worth considering these specificities in any evaluation.

HOW DID THE PROCESS UNFOLD ELSEWHERE?

• IRA: In the Good Friday Agreement signed in 1998 between the IRA and the UK, US President Bill Clinton played a key role. US Senator George Mitchell, appointed by Clinton, was directly involved. The IRA officially disarmed in 2005.

• ETA: ETA, which began armed struggle in 1959 for the independence of the Basque region in Spain, dissolved itself in 2017. In the agreement between ETA and Madrid, multiple international mediators and actors were directly or indirectly involved. Countries like Norway and Switzerland hosted the negotiations. The International Contact Group, former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, and Northern Ireland peace process adviser Jonathan Powell were among the leading figures.

• FARC: In the disarmament and peace negotiations of FARC in 2016, many countries from Cuba to Venezuela, Brazil to Norway and Chile served as guarantors and observers. Talks were mostly held in Havana. The United Nations (UN) was in an observer role.

• RAF: Originating from student protests against the Vietnam War in Germany, the Red Army Faction (RAF) dissolved itself in April 1998. Active between 1970–1990, the organisation announced the end of its armed struggle and dissolution in a letter sent to news agencies in Germany.

• GAM: An agreement was reached in 2005 in Helsinki between the Free Aceh Movement (GAM), which waged an armed struggle from 1976 for the independence of the Aceh region in Indonesia, and the Jakarta administration.

• MILF: Talks to end decades of conflict between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Philippine government began in 1997. A ceasefire was declared in 2012. The “Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro” was signed in 2014. Autonomy was achieved in 2018.

Similarly, in the process that ended the apartheid regime in South Africa, although there was no official external mediator, countries like Norway and Switzerland conducted behind-the-scenes diplomacy to support the process. Between 1990 and 1993, direct negotiations were held between African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela and South African President F.W. de Klerk. An agreement was signed in 1994, officially ending apartheid. Mandela was elected president in the first free elections.

DIFFERENCES IN THE İMRALI–ANKARA PROCESS

Although the matter is similar, the PKK experience significantly differs from those in other countries.

• A process led through Bahçeli: Unlike other global examples, the process in Turkey is conducted not by the government itself but by a de facto coalition leader. The process, directed by Devlet Bahçeli and carried out by the government, saw the PKK lay down arms upon instructions from Öcalan. For the first time, the main architect of the process was not the leader of the ruling government.

• No mediators, parties, or observers: Unlike the first resolution process, the one-man regime did not allow third-party involvement. The negotiations, declared to be “local” and “national”, were conducted directly between Ankara and İmralı without the inclusion of external actors.

• PKK affects four countries: Unlike other armed groups, the PKK is a movement affecting four countries. It directly concerns not only Turkey but also Syria, Iraq and Iran. As the Kurdish issue has become international, it involves a multi-layered and complex structure. The PKK has established direct or indirect ties with regional and international actors.

CONFUSION IN AN OPEN-ENDED PROCESS

In the “Terror-Free Turkey” process, recently popularised although not officially named, which is conducted behind closed doors by the one-man regime through Öcalan, both parties seem confused and lack a clear roadmap. Contradictory statements from almost every side continue to emerge.

The words of Reber Ahmed, Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, about the PKK’s disarmament decision—saying that no concrete steps have been taken and that there is no clear picture of how the process will proceed reflect a reality. While Ahmed says “There is no ongoing process yet”, the statements from the PKK, Ankara, and the DEM Party confirm the “uncertainty” of this “open-ended process”.

There are signs everywhere suggesting that rather than solving the issue, the AKP–MHP alliance is using the process to reinforce their own regime. Once that first button is done up wrong, the rest follows suit.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled IRA, ETA, FARC örnekleri; yanlış iliklenen o düğme, published in BirGün newspaper on May 21, 2025.