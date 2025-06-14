Iran is the final target of imperialist design

The imperialist project, which is gaining momentum in the Middle East, has entered a new phase with Israel's attack on Iran. As the path from the 7 October Hamas attack to the strike on Iran was paved, Israel, shielded by the United States' immunity, once again demonstrated that there are no red lines for the powerful. As Tehran declared that Israel's attacks amounted to a ‘declaration of war,’ the region once again turned into a bloodbath.

HIGH-RANKING FIGURES KILLED

Israel, which took action to break Tehran's influence in the region, carried out air strikes on many different locations in Iran, citing its nuclear programme as justification. In its attacks on Iran, Israel targeted military and nuclear facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Kermanshah, Tabriz, Qom, Lorestan and Hamedan.

Senior military officials, including Iranian Chief of Staff General Mohammad Baqeri and Revolutionary Guard Commander General Hossein Salami, as well as nuclear scientists, were killed in the attacks.

ATTACKS WILL CONTINUE

Claiming to have destroyed dozens of Iranian radar and surface-to-air missile launchers, the Israeli military said the move would ‘increase Israel's freedom of action in Iranian airspace’ and signalled that the attacks would continue. Israeli aircraft also destroyed air defence systems in various locations in Iran with missile strikes in October 2024. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that attacks on Iran would continue ‘until the danger is eliminated,’ while Iran responded with messages of ‘strong retaliation.’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi described the attacks as a ‘declaration of war’ in a letter sent to the United Nations (UN) and ‘called on the Security Council to address this issue immediately.’

THE US IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WAR

The Tehran administration stated that Israel's attacks could not have been carried out without the coordination and permission of the US, and therefore the US was responsible for the dangerous effects and consequences of the attack. The Iranian General Staff announced that ‘Israel's attacks had crossed all red lines and that they would not set any limits in response to the attack.’

While Israel's attacks continued throughout the day, Iran responded with more than 100 drones. Netanyahu called on Israelis to stay in shelters.

TRUMP'S THREAT OF NEGOTIATIONS

The attacks took place two days before a new round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, scheduled to take place in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Following Israel's attacks, US President Donald Trump threatened the Tehran administration, reminding them of the nuclear talks planned for that day with Iran. ‘I have given Iran many chances to make a deal,’ Trump said. "The next planned attacks will be much more brutal. Iran must make a deal before there is nothing left and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire."

Israel decided to close its embassies around the world following its attacks on Iran. A statement on the embassies' websites said that Israel had closed its embassies around the world and called on its citizens to be on alert and not to display Jewish or Israeli symbols in public places. The Israeli army announced that it had called up reserve soldiers in conjunction with the attacks on Iran and that they had been deployed to all combat zones across the country. The IDF stated that this was part of its defence and attack preparations.

MOSCOW'S STRONG REACTION TO ISRAEL: IT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONSEQUENCES

Condemning Israel's attack on Iran, Russia said, ‘The Israeli administration will be responsible for all the consequences of this provocation.’

In a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was pointed out that the attack took place during a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors and ahead of a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States, and that ‘this undermines all efforts to find a solution to the issue of Iran's nuclear programme.’

The statement emphasised that Israel had deliberately chosen to escalate tensions and increase risks, which posed a threat to stability and security in the Middle East, and stated that ‘the Israeli administration will be responsible for all the consequences of this provocation.’ It strongly condemned Israel.

The statement argued that Western countries ‘incited hysteria against Iran at the IAEA, that this policy has led to destructive consequences, and that they are responsible for this,’ and pointed out that the issue of Iran's nuclear programme must be resolved through peaceful, political and diplomatic means.

EMPHASIS ON SOVEREIGNTY FROM BEIJING

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Cien also emphasised that Israel's actions were worrying, saying, ‘We oppose any action that threatens Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Efforts that could increase tensions should be avoided. China is ready to play a constructive role in ensuring peace and stability.’

STEP BY STEP TOWARDS WAR

As the drums of war sounded once again in the Middle East, the process of attacks on Iran in partnership with Israel and the United States was woven together step by step. As the Middle East was redesigned, Iran, which was dealt a blow with every move against the ‘Axis of Resistance,’ was gradually removed as a threat to the interests of Israel and the United States. Israel's attempts to remove Iran from its position as a regional power through attacks on its proxy forces gained momentum with 7 October. During this process, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly stated that ‘Iran is next.’

• Attacks on Gaza after 7 October:

With Hamas's Al-Aqsa Flood attack on 7 October 2023, Israel began to destroy Gaza. With the unconditional support of the West, led by the United States, Israel embarked on ethnic cleansing in Gaza, killing Hamas's top leaders and causing the organisation to lose much of its power. The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an Israeli attack on 31 July 2024 was one example of the capabilities of the occupation regime led by Netanyahu.

• Attempts to provoke Iran and the first hot contact:

Israel, seeking to draw Iran into conflict, struck the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital Damascus on 1 April 2024. Many people were killed, including Quds Force Commander Muhammad Reza Zahidi, and Iran responded with more than 300 missiles. This was the first hot contact between the two sides.

• Hezbollah's power in Lebanon was broken:

The events in Gaza escalated tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, one of Iran's largest proxy forces in the region. Although Hezbollah did not initially want to engage in direct conflict, Israel drew Hezbollah into the war as part of its project to break Iran's Resistance Axis.

• The power of the Resistance Axis was broken:

While Hezbollah's power was broken by attacks on Lebanon, the assassination of its founding leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on 27 September 2024 dealt a major blow to the organisation. With moves such as the ‘pager’ attack, which injured thousands of people, Israel made it clear that it had no red lines in the war.

• Syria was handed over to jihadists:

While Hezbollah, whose resistance had been broken in Lebanon, was being drawn in, Israel began ‘clearing the way’ to hand over control of Syria to jihadists. With the takeover of Syria by jihadists led by HTŞ on 8 December, Hezbollah's land connection with Iran was cut off and all supply routes were blocked. The jihadist administration in Syria sent messages of cooperation to Israel, the West and the Gulf countries, while declaring Iran's proxies as a ‘common enemy’ and making its position clear.

WESTERN PARTNERS SUPPORT ISRAEL

• Japan: We strongly condemn Israel's attack on Iran for escalating the situation in the region. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

• Jordan: We condemn the attack, which constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state and a blatant challenge to international law.

• UAE: We call on the UN Security Council to take the necessary measures to secure a ceasefire and strengthen international peace and security.

• Saudi Arabia: We strongly condemn Israel's attacks on Iran. Israel's attacks clearly violate international law and norms.

• Qatar: We strongly condemn Israel's attack, which is described as a dangerous escalation that violates Iran's sovereignty and security.

• France: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said, ‘We reiterate Israel's right to defend itself against any attack.’

• United Kingdom: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Israel's attack as ‘alarming’ and said, ‘We call on all parties to step back and de-escalate the situation.’

• Germany: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, "The federal government has repeatedly expressed its concerns about Iran's advanced nuclear weapons programme over the years. Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens. We call on both sides to avoid steps that could lead to further escalation and destabilise the entire region.

• Azerbaijan: We strongly condemn the escalation of the situation and call on the parties to resolve it through dialogue and diplomatic channels in accordance with international law.

• Iraq: The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, ‘This action constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, and poses a serious threat to international peace and security, especially as it occurred during ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran.’

• Hamas: The attack by the occupying Zionist regime demonstrates the extremist Netanyahu cabinet's insistence on dragging the region into widespread conflict.

• Hezbollah: Israel has once again shown that it does not abide by any logic or laws, that it knows only the language of killing, fire and destruction, and that it is inclined to threaten to set the entire region ablaze.

HAYRİ KOZANOĞLU: THE PEAK OF TECHNO-EMPERIALISM

Israel's latest attack on Iran can be considered the peak, the summit of techno-imperialism carried out by the American-Israeli alliance. The beginning of Trump 2.0 in the United States, coupled with Netanyahu's increased aggression, has become an important step towards drawing the New Middle East map they have long desired.

Iran, despite saying that it will not remain unanswered, no longer has the military power to do so. Iran has long since lost its strongholds in Syria and Lebanon, which could harm Israel. It is actually US military technology, wielded by Israel, that is striking Iran. Unfortunately, Israel, supported by the US, has clearly demonstrated its military and technological power. Although it did not lead to a regime change, it exposed Iran's military weakness.

THE US IS FREED FROM ITS “SHACKLES”

The difference between the recent attack and past imperialist moves lies in the global fracture it has created: Previously, as seen in the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, the US attempted to achieve its goals under the banner of ‘human rights, democracy, and freedom.’ It claimed that it was carrying out these moves with the promise of bringing democracy to the countries it invaded and attacked. Now, with Trump, they feel they have freed themselves from these shackles.

In addition, although they have not left the US orbit, the splinters such as France and Germany, which are under the NATO umbrella and did not support the invasion of Iraq, will also be cleaned up, as they have said that a little more caution is needed in this aggression.

The first signs of the new Middle East took shape during Trump's Gulf tour. Without demanding regime change in the Gulf countries, he secured large orders for American weapons and aerospace industry products and reached consensus on joint agreements, some of which will be implemented in the United States.

The most important foundation for this bold move was laid by weakening Hezbollah in Lebanon, collapsing the regime in Syria, and initiating a major genocide in Gaza to weaken the Resistance Axis. Iran was the final target of this strategy.

LEGITIMISATION BY FORCE

Now, with Israel's aggressiveness and Trump's and the US's policies to shape the Middle East, things are going their way. This can be seen in the fact that the Gulf countries, other Arab states in the region and Turkey have not taken any action beyond verbal condemnation and have not given any message of resistance.

This techno-imperialism, which can be called techno-fascism within the country, is being used to suppress and intimidate opposition movements in both Israel and the United States, using the capabilities of technology to legitimise their foreign policies.

PEACE FORCES MUST PREVAIL

The great superiority of the United States in military technology, which is evident in Israel's attacks, and its transformation into aggression can only be overcome if democratic, pro-peace forces prevail in the public opinion of the United States and Israel.

Moreover, these latest moves send a message to China and Russia.

In particular, it contains a warning to China that ‘our audacity knows no limits. Once we have secured the consolidation we want in the Middle East, it could be your turn next’. The coming period is shaping up to be one of war, tension and unrest throughout the world.

However, it is of great importance that democratic and pro-peace forces around the world do not lose their courage, but instead call on their own public opinion to resist, and do not neglect to send messages to the American and Israeli public in particular.

Hayri Kozanoğlu

ULUÇ ÖZÜLKER: THE REGION IS HEADING TOWARDS A FIRE

The US is playing a double game. Trump's initial statement after the attacks that ‘there is no question of intervention here’ followed by his remark that ‘I don't want Israel to be harmed’ clearly means ‘we stand behind Israel.’ While negotiations with Iran are ongoing, such a large-scale attack suggests that the US wants to both apply pressure and use Israel to force Iran into line. It could also be said that Netanyahu accelerated this attack on his own initiative.

IRAN WILL LOSE IF IT REMAINS SILENT

Iran's silence would mean a loss of prestige for the regime. If the regime does not respond, it will appear weak to the domestic and international public. This is risky for the regime. Iran has a dual system: the parliament and the army, divided into civilian and religious/military branches. The regime relies on this balance in risky situations. However, the people's support for the regime, especially among women, is weak. This increases the likelihood of internal conflict. There are historical examples: the siege of the American Embassy and the failed US rescue operation show that Iran will not give up easily. We should expect a serious counter-response from Iran. Iran will not easily give in.

IF THE CRISIS ESCALATES, THE MIDDLE EAST WILL BE IN TURMOIL

Iran is preparing to respond to US and Israeli pressure. If there is a direct response, the conflict will escalate. Israel's response could be even more severe with US support. The Trump administration already supports Israel under all circumstances. Iraq and Syria are fragmented. Two-thirds of Iraq is Shia, meaning it is under Iranian influence. Hezbollah is still strong. Lebanon is already in crisis. If these structures unite, it could spark a fire across the region. In short, the Middle East is heading towards a very dangerous point. If diplomacy does not come into play, the region could be dragged into a larger war, and Turkey will inevitably be affected by these developments.

Uluç Özülker, Retired Ambassador

ERHAN KELEŞOĞLU: TAKING ACTION TO DELIVER THE FINAL BLOW

It should be remembered that Netanyahu has been behind plans to attack Iran since his time in government in the 1990s. He has always sought to drag the US into a confrontation with Iran. The weakening of Iran's influence in the region after the 7 October attacks, particularly the significant reduction in Hezbollah's capabilities and the weakening of Israel's allies in the region, such as the Assad regime in Syria, and the significant decline in their deterrence, gave Israel the courage to carry out this attack. In October, approximately 10 months ago, Israel targeted Iran's air defence and missile systems with more than 100 warplanes. Iran was unable to replace them, and its response was limited because there were no attacks on nuclear facilities. However, it had no deterrent left other than its nuclear option. With its latest attack, Israel has moved to prevent Iran from acquiring this capability.

Erhan Keleşoğlu

FARUK LOĞOĞLU: THE US IS INVOLVED IN THE ATTACK

Iran will not leave Israel's attack unanswered. Iran is a major player and will definitely respond. The fact that Israel is a nuclear power could push the situation to a dangerous point. The question ‘Will nuclear weapons be used?’ will now be asked more frequently. On the other hand, no one knows for sure whether Iran possesses nuclear weapons. Iran will not back down and agree to a deal with the US. Such a step would be an act of surrender. Iran will try to maintain its influence through indirect and covert activities that it has been carrying out for years throughout the region, if not through direct military means. It is still too early to declare Israel's superiority; Iran is not a country that will give up easily, given its history, culture and politics.

Trump's statement that he would ‘defend Israel if necessary’ comes as no surprise. US administrations have generally provided unconditional support to Israel and taken a hostile stance towards Iran. This shows that the issue is not solely driven by Israel's initiative, but is part of the US's strategy targeting Iran.

Turkey's stance on Gaza and its recent statements regarding Israel make its role as a mediator impossible. At this point, the most important issue Turkey needs to pay attention to is the Incirlik Air Base and the Kürecik Radar Base. Kürecik is directly positioned against Iran, and there are serious allegations that information obtained from there could be shared with Israel.

Faruk Loğoğlu

ARİF KESKİN: TRUMP WILL IMPOSE SURRENDER ON IRAN

By killing senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guards, Israel is sending a message to the organisations supported by Iran that ‘they cannot even protect themselves in Tehran.’ This is psychological pressure aimed at weakening the motivation of these organisations. The attack also exposed Iran's many weaknesses. Israel has serious intelligence influence in Iran, and no one can hide this. While Iran built its security and intelligence concept to be effective in the Middle East, it failed to take the necessary precautions internally. Trump's recent statements, who initially wanted to negotiate with Iran, show that the equal negotiation environment is over and that Iran is being forced to surrender. The next negotiations will only be about the conditions of surrender.

Arif Keskin

ERDOĞAN: IT MUST BE STOPPED

AKP President Erdoğan also made statements on his social media account regarding Israel's attacks on Iran. Stating that Israel has taken its strategy of drowning the region, especially Gaza, in blood, tears and instability to a very dangerous level, Erdoğan said, "The Netanyahu administration is striving to drag our region and the whole world into disaster with its reckless, aggressive and lawless actions. The international community must now say “stop” to Israel's lawlessness, which threatens global and regional stability.”

AKP MUST ABANDON ITS ENCOURAGING ATTITUDE

Özgür Özel, leader of the CHP, condemned Israel's attack on Iran and called on both sides to pursue peace. Criticising the government's stance on Israel, Özel said, ‘Be clear and firm against Israel, and you will find us by your side. We want the government to immediately abandon its lenient attitude, soft language and encouraging stance towards Israel.’

THEY ARE DRIVING US INTO AN IMPERIALIST WAR

• LEFT Party: Israel's attack has once again shown that the Zionist regime is dragging the region into destruction. What is happening at the hands of the US and Israel is the new battlefield of the Greater Middle East Project. Steps that will lead Turkey to disaster must be avoided, and US bases within our borders must be closed immediately.

• EMEP: Those who directly support Israel are as complicit in this attack as those who bury their heads in the sand. It is clear that the AKP, which is dependent on US plans, is doomed to act in line with Israel. This barbarism can only be stopped by the resistance and struggle of the people.

• TKP: Israel is a threat to the world and our region. A process is underway in which the US and Western imperialist countries are openly partners, and Turkey and a number of countries in the Middle East are also involved. Being part of this process means being a partner in the war dictated by Israel.

• TKH: Those who aspire to the co-chairmanship of the Greater Middle East Project, shed fake tears for the Palestinian cause while continuing trade with Israel, are the ancient collaborators and current agents of imperialism and are directly complicit in what is happening. They will go down in history as collaborators of imperialism and Israel.

