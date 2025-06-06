Iron bars obstructing childhood

Mustafa Bildircin

The deep economic crisis and rising crime rates in the country are affecting children the most. According to official data, as of 2025, 174,000 children's families are unable to meet even their most basic needs. Reports from the Ministry of Family and Social Services reveal that 174,000 children included in the Social and Economic Support (SED) programme are at risk of being taken away from their families.

In addition to thousands of children who have been sent to prison for committing crimes, hundreds of children are also being held in prisons as compulsory guests. The number of children whose mothers are in prison due to their court cases has reached 850. According to data presented by Fatih Güngör, Deputy Director General of Prisons and Detention Centres at the Ministry of Justice, in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the number of children aged 0-6 who are housed with their mothers in prisons has reached 849.

CRITICAL PERIOD

Turan Taşkın Özer, Chairman of the CHP High Disciplinary Board, Member of Parliament, and Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Justice Commission, shared his thoughts on this striking situation with BirGün.

Emphasising that the 0-6 age group is a critical period for children in terms of character, intelligence and security, Özer said, "Negative environments during childhood can cause structural and functional problems in areas of the brain related to learning and memory. This is a trauma that will affect not only their present but their entire lives."

Özer said that children who grow up in prison conditions may have difficulty establishing healthy social relationships, adding, "This deeply disrupts both their education and their future social integration. For this reason, shelters based on pedagogical principles should be established outside of prisons for these children, nurseries should be opened, and developmental support programmes should be made mandatory."

SOCIAL DISASTER

Regarding children at risk of being taken away from their families due to economic hardship, Özer said, “Today in Turkey, children’s right to live with their families is threatened by poverty. This situation is the result of the deep economic inequalities created by the Saray administration and the collapse of social welfare mechanisms, which have had a devastating effect on children. This is not a social policy, but a social disaster.”

∗∗∗

TOTAL EXCEEDS 5,000

Besides children aged 0-6, there are also thousands of other children who are imprisoned or in pre-trial detention. According to the latest figures, 4,250 children aged between 12 and 18 are either convicted or on remand. Including those held with their mothers, the total number of children in prison exceeds 5,000.

∗∗∗

42,000 DRIVEN TO CRIME

The risk of children growing up in poverty being driven to crime is increasing every day. According to statistics from the Ministry of Justice, 132,383 children appeared before a judge in 2024 for being driven to crime. It is reported that the number of convictions involving children in 2024 was 41,488.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Çocukluğa engel demir parmaklık, published in BirGün newspaper on June 6, 2025.