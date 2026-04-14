Is our crime winning an election?

Kayhan Ayhan

The 20th hearing of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) trial, in which 414 individuals—92 of whom are in custody—are being tried, including İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, was held yesterday. Speaking at the beginning of the hearing, İmamoğlu recalled that during the previous hearing, the prosecutor had told him, “We will make you know your place.” İmamoğlu asked, “Who or on whose behalf was this threat directed? Who are these people? What does the threat entail? Is the mentality behind the phrase ‘we will show you your place’ a situation that has also been encountered in other cases? Is there nothing you can do about this?” The presiding judge, responding to İmamoğlu, said, “No, we have no measures to take.” In the defense of Necati Özkan, İmamoğlu’s political advisor whose defense was left unfinished last week, he stated, “The indictment tells us that ‘two plus two equals purple’; if you gave this to first-year law students in Ankara, they would do a better job writing it.”

Security measures were taken by gendarmerie units in the vicinity before the hearing in Courtroom No. 1, located across from the Marmara Closed Prison in Silivri, held by the Istanbul 40th Heavy Penal Court. In the last hearing held last Thursday, Necati Özkan, Ekrem İmamoğlu’s campaign director and advisor, presented his defense. As the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) case entered its 6th week, yesterday’s hearing continued with Necati Özkan’s defense.

NO EVIDENCE AT ALL

Imamoğlu’s advisor Necati Özkan, in his defense, drew attention to the contradictions in the testimony of Adem Kameroğlu, the businessman who turned state’s witness. Özkan stated, “In his statement of active repentance, Kameroğlu says, ‘My construction was nearly complete and in the process of applying for occupancy permits. That’s why I gave four apartments,’ but he is blatantly telling another lie. Because the construction was not completed in 2017 but exactly four years later, in October 2021. The occupancy permit was obtained in May 2023,“ he said.

Özkan responding to the allegation that he had worked with Hüseyin Gün, stated, “The prosecution is making an assessment based on no evidence, no indications, no statements, and no truth.” Özkan stated that Hüseyin Gün had no authority, involvement, or knowledge regarding the “İstanbul Senin” application, adding, “It is clear from the entire case file that I had neither contact nor collaboration with this individual after September 3, 2019.” Özkan also addressed the issue of cell tower matches with Hüseyin Gün and noted that the election coordination center was very close to Hüseyin Gün’s home. Özkan said, “If I’ve provided 300 phone records for this gentleman, that’s actually too few. Because his entire life revolves there.”

In his defense, Özkan made statements regarding numerous allegations, saying: “Look, we’ve been talking for two weeks, trying to understand Action 13. Is there a crime here? No! There is no crime on either side. I explained Action 4; I am not detained because of these, I am detained for two other issues, but there is no charge regarding them. Justice cannot be achieved by mixing up the truth, making it impossible to untangle, and lumping people and actions together in omnibus cases without establishing a causal link. In the state, in justice, in the law, you cannot say, “I do it because I can.”

Mr. Chairman, Honorable Members, Prosecution; I wish to reiterate one last time: Conducting an election campaign is not a crime. Winning an election is not a crime. I request that your esteemed panel render a decision by taking into account the statements I have made before you, all my previous statements, all the petitions I have submitted, and every piece of evidence and material I have presented to the case file.”

TWO CRITICAL QUESTIONS FROM THE ECHR REGARDING IMAMOĞLU

The ECHR has posed six questions to the government regarding the application filed by CHP’s detained presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu. The fifth and sixth questions were raised for the first time in İmamoğlu’s application. The Court sought answers to whether the detention was politically motivated and whether it hindered his candidacy in the presidential elections and his active participation in the electoral process. The Court directly examined the claim that the criminal proceedings against İmamoğlu and his detention were applied for political purposes, specifically in the context of whether they hindered his candidacy in the presidential elections and his active participation in the electoral process. The court posed the following question: “Has the criminal prosecution and detention initiated against the applicant—allegedly carried out for political purposes—impeded the applicant’s right to stand for election and his active participation in the election process?”

Note: This article is translated from an April 14, 2026 issue of the printed BirGün newspaper.