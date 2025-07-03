Is the end of the American century approaching?

İbrahim Varlı

Foreign Affairs, Politico, Foreign Policy, Washington Post, FT and many others. It is possible to read about the hegemonic plans, games and future strategies of American imperialism in these publications, which are the mouthpieces of American capital cliques. As the United States loses power, it becomes increasingly aggressive in its imperial consolidation, and the orientations of the neocon capitalists are clearly articulated in the comprehensive analyses that appear in these publications almost every day.

There is fierce competition in every field, whether economic, political or military. One of the areas where this competition is most intense is the Arctic region, i.e. the North Pole. The US has had its eye on this region for a long time. With Trump's arrival in office, this orientation became very clear. Behind Trump's desire to acquire Greenland and make Canada a state lies the ambition to become a hegemonic power in the ‘poles.’

‘GREAT GAME’, DIFFERENT PLAYERS

Heather A. Conley's article ‘Great Game’ in Foreign Affairs addresses the growing geopolitical competition in the Arctic region. The article, which begins with a quote from Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, stating that ‘the Arctic will be the arena for the great power struggle of the 21st century,’ compares the current struggle to the 19th-century competition between Britain and Russia in Central Asia, known as the ‘Great Game.’ It emphasises that today's competition has many similarities with that of the 19th century. It states that ‘fighting over the Arctic's vast resources will be the new great game of the 21st century.’ The competition between China and the US, as well as the involvement of Russia, Canada and the Scandinavian countries, is accelerating the battle for ‘the top of the world.’

This competition, driven by the desire to control resources such as oil, natural gas, and rare earth elements, as well as dominate maritime trade routes, is unlikely to cease, as the nature of the system demands it.

The competition for resources is intensifying. Resources and lands shared across the globe are being redistributed. The ‘Arctic region’ is particularly appealing in this regard. The Arctic is the new stage for the rising economic and military competition among major powers. With Trump's arrival, capital groups complaining that Washington was not paying enough attention to the region seized the opportunity they were looking for. Trump's insistence on acquiring Greenland, referring to Canada as the ‘51st state,’ revealed this ‘dream.’ However, competition in the polar regions is fierce. The United States faces a Russia-China alliance. The two countries declared an ‘unlimited partnership’ in 2022, which has translated into scientific, space and military cooperation in the Arctic. China has expanded its commercial presence in the region by supporting Russia's liquefied natural gas projects in the Arctic and infrastructure developments along the Northern Sea Route.

Washington, which views the Russia-China partnership as a threat to its global interests, is pursuing new manoeuvres to consolidate its power. American leaders are concerned. They are concerned about falling behind in the competition for influence with Russia and other power centres. They warn that the US is not prepared for the coming major competition over critical minerals, sea lanes, natural resources, seabed mining and satellite communications. It is argued that Russia and China are making major strides in the Arctic, while the US is lagging behind. It is noted that the United States must significantly increase its military, economic, scientific, and diplomatic presence in the Arctic in close cooperation with its allies in order to compete with China and Russia. And if ‘Washington does not resolve the shortcomings and contradictions of its Arctic strategy soon, it may find that it has already lost the new great game.’

GEOPOLITICAL BALANCES WILL BE RADICALLY SHAKEN

The course of the competition in the Arctic could completely change the geopolitical balance. Actors such as the US, China, Russia and even India are similarly pursuing territorial expansion and influence. Each actor is allocating significant resources to military spending in order to gain control of economic resources and become the new hegemon. All of them are nuclear powers.

For Russia, which controls a large portion of Arctic territory, the region is of vital importance for its military and economic survival. For China, the Arctic offers an opportunity to diversify its global economic interests. And for the United States, which secured its presence in the Arctic by purchasing Alaska from Russia in 1867, the region is also of vital importance.

The United States, which has recently strengthened its Arctic front by signing bilateral defence agreements with all five Scandinavian countries and admitting Finland and Sweden into NATO, is resorting to every means possible. The ‘economic politics’ of Russia's encirclement in the Ukraine war and China's encirclement in the Taiwan crisis lie here.

Conley's article concludes as follows: ‘To get back in the game, the United States needs to increase its military and economic presence in the Arctic and work closely with its allies... The United States must now “play the Great Game” and go far north.’

In Counter Fire, Kevin Crane writes about America's ‘short-lived hegemony’ in his article ‘The New Silk Road and the Threat to American Hegemony,’ saying:

America's wars in the 21st century are attempts to halt its relative decline in the face of rising powers. The most important of these powers is China. These endless wars began in Afghanistan, but the US quickly shifted its attention to the Middle East and has since focused all its efforts on that region. The reason for this is that the Middle East is the intersection of vital trade routes and access to fossil fuels."

Escalating competition could drive the players into new adventures, as their predecessors did. The rhetoric of a ‘third world war’ is also rising from this material basis. The ‘great game’ of American imperialism means dragging the world into a new catastrophe.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ABD yüzyılının sonu mu geliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on July 3, 2025.