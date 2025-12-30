ISIS operations in 21 provinces: Hundreds detained

Hundreds of people were detained in ISIS operations carried out in 21 provinces, primarily in Ankara and İstanbul.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued detention orders for 17 suspects linked to conflict zones as part of its investigation into ISIS.

According to a statement from the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, as a result of the analysis of digital material seized during ISIS investigations by the Terrorism Crimes Investigation Bureau, arrest warrants were issued for 17 suspects, 11 of whom are foreign nationals, who were found to be members of the organisation and in contact with conflict zones.

The Ankara Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Branch is continuing the procedures for transferring the suspects to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

110 PEOPLE DETAINED IN İSTANBUL

Meanwhile, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that 110 suspects were detained in an operation targeting ISIS.

According to the statement, as part of the investigation, simultaneous raids were carried out on 30 December 2025 at 01:00 a.m. on a total of 114 addresses in two different provinces, mainly in İstanbul, with the aim of uncovering the organisation's members and activities. During the operations, 110 suspects were detained, and it was reported that efforts to apprehend the fugitive suspects were continuing.

According to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office statement, among the suspects was a person named M.Y., who was said to have been operating in İstanbul and organising illegal lectures and discussions in support of the organisation, as well as attempting to gain support for the organisation through illegal mosque activities. It was alleged that money collected under the names of fitre, zakat and infak was transferred to ISIS members in conflict zones in Syria and to organisations linked to the organisation.

The investigation file included 32 individuals identified as operating in illegal mosques, 41 individuals with information suggesting they were connected to those who organised the attack in Yalova and could carry out similar attacks on New Year's Day, 13 individuals alleged to be linked to the organisation, and 14 individuals accused of spreading propaganda for the organisation via social media.

Furthermore, it was noted that proceedings were initiated against 15 suspects who were assessed to have connections to conflict zones and were considered ‘foreign terrorist fighters.’ In this context, it was reported that communication interception and technical surveillance measures were applied against the suspects.

During searches conducted at the suspects' addresses, numerous digital materials and organisational documents were seized.

‘357 PEOPLE ARRESTED’

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated, ‘In operations conducted simultaneously by our police this morning in 21 provinces, we arrested 357 ISIS suspects.’

Yerlikaya said, "Under the coordination of our Chief Public Prosecutors' Offices, the EGM TEM Department and the Intelligence Department, Provincial Security Directorates in operations were carried out in Adana, Ağrı, Ankara, Antalya, Bingöl, Çorum, Denizli, Erzincan, Gaziantep, Giresun, İstanbul, Kastamonu, Kilis, Konya, Muğla, Niğde, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, Şırnak, Yalova and Van. We have never given those who seek to bring this country to its knees through terrorism any opportunity, and we will never give them any opportunity in the future," he said.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

The operation against ISIS in Yalova the previous evening turned into a clash.

The clash that erupted after the operation against ISIS members, who were said to be preparing for an attack on New Year's Eve, lasted approximately eight hours.

Three police officers were killed in the clash, and eight police officers and one security guard were injured.

It was announced that six ISIS members were killed, all of whom were Turkish citizens. Five people were detained in connection with the incident.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 21 ilde IŞİD operasyonları: Yüzlerce gözaltı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 30, 2025.