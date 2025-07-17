Israel strikes Syria: Bombs of a bloody design

Foreign News

Syria, where the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTŞ) led by Muhammed Colani has taken control, is being dragged once again into civil war.

While the Damascus government is trying to regain control in the country, crises have broken out both in the north and the south following the arrival of the US “Governor of the Middle East” Tom Barrack.

Despite a ceasefire announced the day before by Syria’s Ministry of Defence, clashes continued in the southern city of Suwayda, and Israel launched an attack on Damascus.

Previously, Druze leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, responding to Damascus forces entering the city, claimed that government forces had broken the ceasefire and called for retaliation. Reports from the region indicated that the ceasefire had not been reflected on the ground.

ISRAEL STRIKES DAMASCUS

Israeli fighter jets and drones targeted the entrance of the General Staff headquarters and the Ministry of Defence compound in Damascus. Following the deployment of armoured units by the Damascus government to Suwayda, Israel also continued bombing Syrian army forces around the city. The Israeli army further announced it had decided to send reinforcements to the border after evaluating the situation in southern Syria.

According to sources on the ground cited by the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the death toll in the clashes has risen to 248. Among the Druze community, 92 people including 28 civilians have been killed, and 21 individuals were reportedly executed by government forces.

NO WEAPONS IN THE SOUTH

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commenting on the attacks, stated that they would not allow Syria to turn into a “second Lebanon” for Israel and claimed that they were responsible for protecting the Druze in Syria.

The Israeli strikes came right after threats from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz.

Katz said that unless Damascus-affiliated forces withdrew from Suwayda, the region would continue to be targeted, adding “Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria.” He stated that Israel would continue the “disarmament policy” in southern Syria.

DRUZE GROUPS MOBILISE

The leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, described the situation in the region as an “existential struggle” for the Druze community. While Israeli Druze declared a strike in solidarity with Suwayda, a group reportedly crossed into Syrian territory.

Clashes between Druze groups and local Arab Bedouin tribes have continued since Sunday, 13 July. Following the deployment of armed units to the area by the HTŞ administration in Damascus the previous day, the fighting has intensified.

PROF DR İLHAN UZGEL: SYRIA HAS BEEN HANDED OVER

Israel wants a weak Syria. A Syria where the central government cannot dominate the entire country or establish sovereignty, and it is more or less achieving this.

In fact, the legitimacy of the Damascus government is also somewhat questionable. Because no election has been held, and there is still no constitutional process representing all groups.

The Syrian government does not control its own airspace, which is a very serious vulnerability. It has failed to establish sovereignty either in the air or on the ground. Imagine an army, a state, that cannot deploy its forces to certain parts of its own country. Israel says, “No, you can’t do that.” All of this shows that there is no modern state structure in Syria. It shows that Israel is running its policy with the understanding that “Syria is under my control.” Israel has also sent a message to Damascus: “We can strike you at your presidential palace whenever we want.”

IMPACT ON RELATIONS WITH THE SDF

What matters for us is that what the Syrian government calls a “revolution” has actually turned into Syria being handed over to Israel. Israel could not have made this clearer. The new Syrian regime tested its power in Suwayda and saw its limits. This situation will also reshape its relationship with the SDF in the north. The Druze in Suwayda are not as strong as the SDF. Israel showed Damascus that even if it touches them, there will be consequences. So Israel is setting Damascus’ limits. Most likely, the Syrian government also received a strong message for its relations with the SDF from now on.

The Gulf countries and Turkey prefer preserving Syria’s territorial integrity. The parties will likely continue insisting on the Abraham Accords, but under current conditions where Syria cannot dominate the entire country, it may become a party to the agreement.

JOURNALIST HEDİYE LEVENT: COLANI IS BEING BROUGHT INTO LINE

Journalist Hediye Levent made the following assessment:

“Although a negotiation process has not officially started between the Şara (Colani) administration and Israel, there has been some contact. Israel has several goals. First, it wants to consolidate its presence in the Syrian field through the Druze. Second, there are some leaked claims about negotiations between the Şara administration and Israel. While no final text has been prepared, it’s claimed that certain conditions have been put forward, mostly by the Israeli side. So, there may be a goal of forcing the Şara administration to the table in a weakened state during the negotiation process.

A very clear message is being sent: ‘You have no military, political or diplomatic capacity to oppose me. So you must accept my terms.’

Currently, the Şara administration is even weaker than the Lebanese government against Israel. There is no functioning state in Syria, no army, no infrastructure. Security agencies have not yet been established. Therefore, I don’t think the Syrian side will take a stance like ‘we are not negotiating, we are definitely withdrawing’ in this process.

On the contrary, according to our field sources, it is Israel that is imposing conditions and placing a list of demands on the table. Israel appears to have objectives in Syria that go beyond normalisation. It wants to reclaim the territories it occupied in the Golan Heights. There is a plan to create demilitarised zones in Golan, Daraa and Suwayda. There is a policy of intervening in Syrian processes under the pretext of protecting the Druze.

We have seen this in Lebanon, and Syria is increasingly resembling Lebanon. It’s a model where each religious, ethnic and sectarian group comes under the protection of a different country. Israel is trying to do something similar here.”

STOP THE ATTACKS ON THE DRUZE

The DEM Party stated that HTŞ’s operation against the Druze in Suwayda was “turning into a massacre.” The statement read, “A massacre similar to those previously carried out against the Alawites is now being directed at the Druze, plunging Syria and the region into deep darkness.” EMEP also said, “HTŞ’s massacres against the Druze, following its massacre of Arab Alawites, must be stopped immediately.

A SABOTAGE AGAINST STABILITY AND PEACE

Reacting to Israel’s attacks in Syria, Ankara said this was “a sabotage attempt against efforts to ensure stability and security.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “Following Israel’s military interventions in southern Syria, its latest attacks on central Damascus constitute a sabotage attempt against Syria’s efforts to achieve peace, stability and security.”

NETANYAHU GOVERNMENT LOSES MAJORITY

With one more Orthodox Jewish (Haredi) party withdrawing from the coalition, Netanyahu has lost his parliamentary majority. Following Degel HaTorah and Agudat Israel, the Shas party also left the government after disputes over Haredi military exemptions. As a result, Netanyahu’s minority government is at growing risk of collapse.

A CALL FOR HELP FROM SUWAYDA

SDG Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi, who has failed to reach an agreement with Damascus on integration, made a statement about the clashes between Druze and Damascus forces in Suwayda. Abdi said that “a call had been made” to them and that there was a demand to “open a corridor,” stressing that the attacks on the Druze must stop. He stated that it was time for the war to end.

US SECRETARY WARNS OF ‘CIVIL WAR’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned in May that a full-scale civil war in Syria might be “only weeks, not months away.” Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee session on lifting sanctions against Damascus, Rubio stated that Syria was “on the verge of collapse and fragmentation” and called for support for HTŞ under Colani’s leadership.

SPECIAL ENVOY BARRACK ARRIVES WITH ‘CRISES’

US Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said they were “in direct contact with all parties for a peaceful and inclusive solution” regarding the clashes in Suwayda.

Following failed talks last week between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) and Damascus under US and French supervision due to “fundamental disagreements,” Barrack declared that “a federal system is not possible” in the country. After Barrack’s statements, crises erupted in the north and clashes flared up in the south of Syria.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İsrail, Suriye'yi vuruyor: Kanlı dizaynın bombaları, published in BirGün newspaper on July 17, 2025.