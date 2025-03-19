İstanbul Mayor İmamoğlu and his colleagues detained

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor and expected CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained this morning after the annulment of his university diploma.

In an early morning raid, hundreds of police officers arrived at İmamoğlu’s home. He is currently being transported to the İstanbul Police Department on Vatan Avenue.

CHP LEADER ÖZGÜR ÖZEL RESPONDS TO THE DETENTION ORDER

CHP Chair Özgür Özel issued a statement regarding İmamoğlu’s detention order, sharing the following remarks on social media:

"Using force to decide on behalf of the people, to override or obstruct the will of the public, is a coup. Right now, power is being wielded to prevent the people from choosing their next president. We are facing a coup attempt against our next president. Our nation loves its state, but if certain individuals turn the state against the people, the people will not allow it. The real power lies with the people, and in the end, the people always win. This will be the case once again. We will not surrender. In the end, the people's will shall prevail, and Turkey will win."

MANSUR YAVAŞ: “EKREM İMAMOĞLU IS NOT ALONE!”

Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş also reacted to İmamoğlu’s detention, stating:

"It must be known that no intervention against the will of the people will go unanswered. These unlawful practices, carried out through pressure and threats, will ultimately harm our democracy the most. However, we will not remain silent!"

İMAMOĞLU’S COLLEAGUES DETAINED

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor and expected CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, along with several municipal officials, including other mayors and colleagues, have been detained on various charges.

In a statement from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, İmamoğlu was referred to as a "criminal organization leader" and it was announced that a total of 106 individuals have been issued detention orders.

Among those detained are: Murat Ongun, Chairman of İBB Medya AŞ, Mahir Polat, Deputy Secretary-General of İBB, Resul Emrah Şahan, Mayor of Şişli, Mehmet Murat Çalık, Mayor of Beylikdüzü.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCESS ISSUES FOLLOWING İMAMOĞLU'S DETENTION ORDER

After the detention order issued for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, social media platforms in Turkey have experienced access issues. Reports indicate disruptions on X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

GOVERNOR'S OFFICE ANNOUNCES: 4-DAY PROTEST BAN IN İSTANBUL!

Following the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the İstanbul Governor's Office has declared a 4-day ban on protests across the city.

