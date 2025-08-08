İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality stock exchange allegation is in court: The lawyer-prosecutor line

The scandals of the Palace regime, which is dragging the country into a major vortex, show no signs of abating. While all areas of the country are being driven to the brink by the regime, no area is safe, from the LGS exam controversies to the fake diploma gang.

Most recently, he made statements regarding the stock market system formed in the judiciary at the Tuzla Rally the previous evening. Özel claimed that a bribery and statement stock market had been established through the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) case.

He alleged that lawyers connected to some prosecutors had created an ‘İBB case stock market.’ Özel stated, "Some lawyers go and meet with people, saying, 'The prosecutor sent me. I will be your lawyer. You will give this statement, you will say these things. You will pay this much money,“ thereby forming a 'İBB case market.” I am announcing to Turkey that we have evidence of this. My sincere call is to uncover a case worth millions of dollars. Tomorrow, we will provide the HSK with the date, day, time, and receipt, and I will provide the HSK with the transcript of the lawyer's phone and WhatsApp records!"

Özel said that the lawyer named M.Y. was working with prosecutors to take money from the families of detainees, claiming that this lawyer visited the detainees and said, ‘The prosecutor sent me, I will be your lawyer.’

Özel stated that the lawyer visited companies and threatened businesspeople, claiming that the families of detainees withdrew money from banks and took it to the lawyer. ‘The date is clear, the time is clear, the receipts are clear, the camera recordings are there,’ said the CHP leader, emphasising that they had concrete evidence.

Özel claimed that the lawyer gave the dates of the statements by clearly mentioning the prosecutor's name and had the detainees talk to the prosecutor on the phone. The CHP leader stated that they had concrete evidence, including bank receipts, camera recordings and audio recordings.

Özel also announced that they would complain to the Turkish Bar Association about the lawyer whose name he had revealed and to the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors about the prosecutor in question. Addressing the ‘honest’ politicians in the AKP, the CHP leader said, ‘Let former Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül request it, and we will provide the information and documents. Let the current Justice Minister (Yılmaz Tunç) show courage, and let's dismantle this gang together.’

JUDICIAL MARKET IS THE PRODUCT OF THE AKP

Following the allegations that ‘the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality case market has been established,’ attention once again turned to the scandals in the judiciary. Allegations that some individuals known to be affiliated with Fethullah Gülen were released through a bribery network in the judiciary had previously come to light, and this situation, known as the FETÖ market, had drawn public criticism. At that time, the ‘FETÖ stock market,’ which dominated the country's agenda, was revealed to have operated through fabricated complaints or investigations opened through colluding public officials after fabricated news reports were published. The similarities between these recent allegations and those from the past have drawn attention.

The picture created by the Palace regime, which gradually took control of the judiciary during its 23 years in power, has almost become the norm in the country. While justice was completely dismantled, the regime, which used the judiciary to maintain its power, caused great corruption in all organs of the judiciary. The regime, which sought to control the opposition through fabricated charges, created new scandals at every critical juncture.

Another scandal revealed by BirGün writer Timur Soykan in October 2023 exposed another facet of this system. Soykan's report exposed a bribery network within the judiciary, while a letter sent by the İstanbul Anatolia Chief Prosecutor to the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) detailed the bribery network within the courts. The Chief Prosecutor's letter revealed that drug traffickers, gamblers, and those who earned money through illegal means were released on bail through bribery.

A PHOTO OF CORRUPTION

Meanwhile, CHP Group Deputy Chairman Gökhan Günaydın, speaking to BirGün, said that such stock market activities and unethical offers had emerged before during the AKP government. Günaydın said, ‘They seized people's property. Then there were those who said, “If you give us this much money, we will take care of it,” and indeed, that money was given and the matter was resolved. However, the fact that this could be done even on the file that is the number one issue in Turkish politics shows the extent of the corruption.’

AN INVESTIGATION MUST BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY

“Whoever did this, whether it was the lawyer, the intermediary lawyer, or whoever sent the offer, must be subject to exemplary punishment so that justice is not used as a tool for such despicable games again,” said Günaydın, adding:

“In this regard, it is imperative that the Bar Association Ethics Committee, on behalf of lawyers, and the Judges and Prosecutors Council (HSK), on behalf of prosecutors, immediately initiate the necessary investigation.”

We are making these applications with the future in mind.

When I say, ‘Of course, justice in this country has lost its impartiality and independence,’ as a politician who has taken the Judges and Prosecutors Council's latest decision to the Constitutional Court, I am not naive enough to expect a cleansing or purification movement to emerge from this structure. However, every possible application mechanism will be utilised to the fullest extent, as it may prove useful tomorrow if not today. This is precisely why we are making these applications.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yargıda bu kez de İBB borsası iddiası: Avukat savcı hattı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 8, 2025.