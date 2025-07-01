İstanbul's inflation rate announced

In June, retail prices in İstanbul increased by 1.77% and wholesale prices by 1.93% compared to the previous month.

The İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) announced the June data for the İstanbul Consumer Price Index and the Wholesale Goods Price Index, based on İTO 2023=100.

According to the data, the İTO İstanbul Consumer Price Index, which indicates retail price movements, increased by 1.77% in June compared to the previous month, while the Wholesale Goods Price Index, which reflects wholesale price movements, increased by 1.93%.

The increase in retail prices in June was 44.38% compared to the same period last year, while wholesale prices rose by 37.36% during the same period.

HIGHEST INCREASE IN HOUSING AND HOUSEHOLD GOODS GROUP

In June, the monthly increase rate in the İstanbul Consumer Price Index was 2.70% in housing, 2.57% in household goods, 1.98% in the restaurant and hotel expenditure group, 1.93% in the food and non-alcoholic beverage expenditure group, 1.67% in transportation, 1.45% in education, 0.97% in various goods and services, 0.77% in health expenditures, , 0.27% in clothing and footwear, and 0.21% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

The only expenditure group to experience a decline was the entertainment and culture group, which saw a decrease of 0.07%.

In determining the price index in İstanbul in June, price changes observed in some products in the housing expenditure group and some public services, household goods expenditure, restaurant and hotel expenditure, transportation expenditures, and price changes in certain products and services within the miscellaneous goods and services expenditure group, as well as seasonal and market-related price changes in the food expenditure group.

WHOLESALE GOODS PRICE INDEX

In wholesale goods prices, in June, on a monthly basis, there was a 6.92% increase in the construction materials group, a 3.06% increase in the minerals group, a 2.22% increase in the fuel and energy materials group, a 1.71% increase in the foodstuffs group, a 1.23% increase in the unprocessed materials group, and a 1.00% increase in the chemical materials group. there was no change in the textiles group.

In June, on an annual basis, price increases were observed in the following groups: construction materials by 77.22%, textiles by 63.20%, chemical products by 35.37%, food products by 34.86%, raw materials by 30.34%, fuel and energy by 27.19%, and minerals by 20.45%. .

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İstanbul'un enflasyonu belli oldu published in BirGün newspaper on July 1, 2025.