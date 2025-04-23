İstanbul shaken: Major aftershocks following 6.2 magnitude earthquake!

According to AFAD, the earthquake occurred at 12:49 with a magnitude of 6.2 and its epicentre was located off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea. The depth was recorded as 13.1 km. The tremor was also felt in surrounding provinces and the Aegean region.

SERIOUS AFTERSHOCKS OCCURRING

According to AFAD data, aftershocks began in İstanbul today at 09:13 in the morning. A total of 44 earthquakes have been recorded so far, with epicentres located in Silivri and Büyükçekmece. The magnitudes of the quakes range between 6.2 and 2.0.

Ministry of Health stated at 13:55 that no negative reports had been received by emergency services or hospitals.

AFAD: STAY AWAY FROM DAMAGED BUILDINGS

AFAD warned: “Do not enter damaged buildings after the earthquake. Stay away from risky structures. Use SMS and internet-based messaging services for communication. Follow official instructions.”

İSTANBUL GOVERNORSHIP ISSUES WARNING

The İstanbul Governorship urged citizens not to enter buildings that are damaged or suspected to be damaged, to avoid driving unless necessary, and to refrain from using GSM lines except for emergencies.

On social media, the Governorship stated: “Attention citizens: Please do not enter buildings damaged or suspected to be damaged by the earthquake. Do not drive unless absolutely necessary. Refrain from using GSM lines unless in emergencies.” The Governorship also reported that no demolition notifications have been received so far and field inspections are ongoing.

NO LOSS OF LIFE

AFAD announced at 14:32 that, based on emergency call centre evaluations, there had been no reports of fatalities or building collapses.

WHAT SHOULD NOT BE DONE DURING AN EARTHQUAKE?

The Presidential Directorate of Communications has shared a list of actions to avoid during an earthquake: “One should stay away from unsecured cupboards, shelves, windows and similar items. If possible, a life triangle should be formed by crouching next to protective furniture such as a sturdy table supported by solid chairs, or a bulky and filled armchair, sofa, or chest.”

In the statement shared on the Directorate’s social media account, it was emphasised that one must not panic during an earthquake.

It also stated that phones should only be used to report emergencies and fires, and included the following warnings: