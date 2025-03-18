İstanbul University has revoked Ekrem İmamoğlu's diploma!

The university diploma Ekrem İmamoğlu obtained 35 years ago has been revoked.

İstanbul University has decided to annul the diplomas of İmamoğlu and 28 others who were found to have transferred in the same manner as him during that period.

As a result, the diploma of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu—who was preparing to enter the primary election as the sole candidate for the CHP’s presidential nomination—was revoked just five days before the election.

İstanbul University’s decision included the following statement:

"With Decision No. 3, taken during our University’s Executive Board meeting on March 18, 2025 (Meeting No. 61), and based on the findings in the 'Investigation Report' issued by the Higher Education Supervisory Board on February 17, 2025 (Document No. E-68918934-663.08[2024/519-04-R]), which was included in the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation file dated February 24, 2025 (Case No. 2025/44681), our University’s Investigation Commission has determined that the horizontal transfers of 38 individuals to our University’s Faculty of Business Administration (English Program) in 1990 were carried out in violation of the Council of Higher Education’s (YÖK) regulations and legal requirements. Accordingly, it has been decided that the horizontal transfer decisions of 10 individuals whose registrations had already been revoked, as well as the horizontal transfer decisions of the remaining 28 graduates mentioned in the Higher Education Supervisory Board’s report, along with their resulting degrees and diplomas, be annulled on the grounds of 'nullity' and 'clear error'; that investigations and research into all past horizontal transfers across the university’s faculties continue; and that the necessary administrative actions be taken accordingly.

All documents and information related to this decision will be urgently submitted to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Council of Higher Education (YÖK)."

Source: İstanbul Üniversitesi Ekrem İmamoğlu'nun diplomasını iptal etti!