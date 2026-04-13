It is alleged that the AKP has set its sights on more municipalities

As operations targeting the CHP continue, the management of numerous municipalities has effectively changed hands following appointments made to replace the arrested mayors.

Under the operations, where a majority exists in municipal councils, AKP members are elected to replace the arrested CHP mayors; in cases where no majority exists, it has been observed that AKP figures are appointed as mayors following resignations that alter the balance of power.

As new operations are added every day, disregarding the will of the voters through judicial decisions, claims that the AKP has set its sights on new municipalities have also come to the fore.

According to a report in Sözcü; municipalities where the balance between CHP municipal council members and AKP-MHP members is very narrow are in the crosshairs.

Kilis has 16 CHP and 15 AKP-MHP councillors. With a margin of just one vote, these municipalities are at a critical juncture.

THE SITUATION IN AMASYA AND KÜTAHYA

Amasya has 17 CHP, 9 AKP and 5 MHP members. The ruling coalition could secure a council majority if it were to transfer three members. In Kütahya, the AKP is represented by 16 members, the MHP by 10 and the CHP by 11.

The People’s Alliance has a total of 26 members.

OTHER CRITICAL PROVINCES

Should the issue of council member transfers come to the fore, Burdur, Giresun, Sinop, Kırıkkale and Kırşehir are also considered critical provinces in terms of council majority.

It is considered possible that the majority in these provinces could shift to the People’s Alliance.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP'nin hedefinde yeni belediyeler var iddiası: Dikkat çeken tablo, published in BirGün newspaper on April 13, 2026.