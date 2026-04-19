It is not an isolated issue; the system itself must be questioned: The crisis of masculinity, violence and patriarchy

Sarya Toprak

The school attacks in Urfa and Kahramanmaraş are indicative of a crisis far too deep to be explained by security lapses or individual outbursts of anger. The fact that the perpetrators in both incidents were young men brings the gender dimension of violence back into the spotlight, whilst the debate over “An incel?”—which is spreading rapidly among the public—focuses on only a narrow aspect of the issue.

Whilst violence has many social causes, almost all of these are shaped within a social order that attributes power, control and domination to men. For this reason, assessments made without mentioning patriarchy fail to address the core of the issue.

The attacks have brought to public attention a form of violence that is rare in Turkey but is increasingly being discussed. What both incidents have in common is not just the weapon, but also the profile of the perpetrator.

Global data reveals that this profile is not an exception. According to U.S. Secret Service reports analysing school shootings in the US, the overwhelming majority of perpetrators in such attacks are men. Data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, meanwhile, shows that approximately 90% of perpetrators of homicides worldwide are men.

These figures demonstrate that violence is directly linked to socially constructed norms of masculinity.

The patriarchal system imposes not only privileges but also a role upon men: to be strong, to exert control, to avoid failure, and to avoid rejection. However, when this role cannot be sustained (unemployment, poverty, exclusion, failure), the crisis of masculinity deepens. The fracture caused by this crisis often leads to violence.

The presence of a photograph of Elliot Rodger—who identified as an ‘incel’ and is known for his 2014 attack targeting women in the US—on the social media profile of the attacker in Maraş has also sparked a public debate about ‘incels’. Rodger is viewed as a kind of symbolic figure by online “incel” communities. Similar patterns were also observed in the groups to which Semih Çelik, who murdered Ayşenur Halil and İkbal Uzuner, was a member.

Whilst it is not possible to interpret such references in isolation as proof of ideological affiliation, they should be read as an indication of how misogynistic and violence-justifying discourse circulating in digital spaces is becoming widespread among young people. In other words, not every perpetrator of violence may identify as an ‘incel’, but ‘incel’ ideology represents one of the most extreme and visible forms of patriarchal violence.

On the other hand, it is striking that content fuelling violence is increasingly circulating on closed and poorly regulated digital platforms among young men. Particularly within closed groups established via applications such as Telegram, misogynistic discourse, content legitimising violence, and images of similar incidents can spread rapidly.

Such platforms are radicalising through closed networks rather than algorithmic visibility. Following the murders of Ayşenur Halil and İkbal Uzuner, calls for regulation of these platforms had intensified; however, it is evident that, at this stage, sufficient measures have not been taken and comprehensive policies have not been established. The problem is not limited to the platforms themselves; the failure to implement robust social policies to counter this content facilitates the transfer of violence from the digital sphere to the social sphere.

This picture, ranging from school attacks to street violence, emerges at the intersection of numerous factors such as poverty, exclusion, peer bullying, a lack of psychosocial support and digital radicalisation.

However, overlooking patriarchy whilst discussing this multi-layered structure amounts to rendering one of the most defining grounds for violence invisible. This is because all these factors gain meaning within a social order that attributes power and domination to men. In social climates where the emphasis on power, control and domination is prominent, violence can be indirectly legitimised.

According to World Health Organisation data, young men are the group at highest risk of being both perpetrators and victims of violence. This situation demonstrates that violence is not random but follows a gendered pattern.

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MASCULINITY EXPRESSED THROUGH VIOLENCE

Ayşegül ÖZADAK – Mor Çatı Volunteer/Psychologist

There are many underlying causes of violence. As feminists, we clearly identify patriarchy as one of these causes. Social gender inequality also creates a power struggle. Adolescent boys, in particular, who are striving to establish their identity during puberty, demonstrate this power through violence. Is the cause of violence video games, or is it TV series…? Neither on its own. But we must discuss why violent TV series are so popular. We must question why the people adolescent boys trust most are ‘mafia bosses’. In this system, masculinity is portrayed as power, whilst being a woman is portrayed as weakness. Adolescent boys also want to demonstrate this power. Masculinity that displays violence and power is being promoted in every sphere. Now officials are claiming that school attacks are isolated incidents. We see a similar rhetoric in cases of femicide. By calling them ‘isolated’ and reducing them to individual crimes, they do not wish to confront this system. In a society where masculinity is glorified and women are seen as powerless, the system itself must change. Just as there is no single cause, there is no single solution; however, we know that measures such as deploying police in schools will not resolve the issue. Gender equality is needed; social equality is needed. These are the children working in MESEMs, struggling with economic hardships and anxieties about the future. We must question the system.

‘Men fear that women will laugh at them. Women, on the other hand, fear that men will kill them.’Margaret Atwood

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THE CONCEPT OF “INCEL” IS ALSO RELATED TO THE FAR RIGHT

Although the concept of ‘incels’ was debated in the 1990s, it became firmly established in our lives in 2014, partly due to the influence of social media. That year, a man named Elliot Rodger killed six people, injured 14, and then took his own life. In the manifesto he published online prior to the attack, he stated that he wanted to take ‘revenge’ on women because they had refused to have a relationship with him. Following this massacre, Rodger began to be hailed as a hero within incel communities. This marked a turning point. Both globally and in Turkey, incels began to organise on a widespread scale. Whilst the concept of ‘incel’ was primarily discussed on virtual forums such as Reddit and 4chan worldwide, in Turkey it found a foothold on platforms like Ekşi Sözlük, Twitter and Telegram. Incel culture gained popularity as a form of humour through “memes”. Incel communities typically consist of men who advocate a return to traditional gender roles and criticise feminism and women. Due to its anti-feminist and pragmatic views, incels are often associated with alternative right-wing ideologies.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Münferit değil, sistemin kendisi sorgulanmalı: Erkeklik krizi, şiddet ve ataerki, published in BirGün newspaper on April 18, 2026.