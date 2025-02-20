Joint statement from the Turkish left: “One-man rule will be cast into the dustbin of history”

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the Workers’ Movement Party (EHP), the Labour Party (EMEP), Halkevleri, the Socialist Assemblies Federation (SMF), the SOL Party, the Social Freedom Party (TÖP), and the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) have issued a joint statement against the government's recent surge in investigations, arrests, and the appointment of trustees.

The full statement is as follows:

“Oppression and tyranny will not succeed;

‘one man rule’ will be cast into the dustbin of history!

Turkey is being pushed into a dark path day by day by Erdogan, the People's Alliance and the forces behind them, who are completely cornered by internal and external political developments and the economic bottleneck.

The palace regime, recognising that they can maintain their power by silencing the opposition through oppression and tyranny, is getting more authoritarian and aggressive as their public support fades. Unlawfulness, injustice, disregard for law and constitution have become the dominant approach in one-man rule.

In such an era, the judiciary is used as a weapon to tame the opposition and transform it into ‘His Majesty's opposition’; politicians, journalists, mayors and municipal workers, intellectuals, artists, unionists, anyone who is in opposition is detained and arrested on fabricated charges.

Investigations against the CHP congress, the Istanbul Bar Association, mayors, politicians, journalists, people of science and the arts have been relentless. In fact, the ‘Urban Consensus’, a typical electoral alliance formed during the 31 March Local Elections, and the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), which was established in 2011 as a platform under Article 25 of the Law on Associations, have been criminalised and subjected to operations. Dozens of houses were raided at dawn by anti-terror police teams and politicians, artists, journalists and writers were detained ‘within the scope of the fight against terrorism’. Similarly, 34 members and supporters of ESP were arrested, and ESP was under investigation over messages received at their congress. The fact that Ekrem İmamoğlu, the President of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), was subjected to an investigation for his speeches while he was still on the rostrum reveals the bizarre situation of the judiciary.

‘Trustee politics’, which disregards the people's will, is persistently continued. This practice has now turned into a ‘power takeover’ through the judiciary. In local governments, the authority to govern, which was not given by the people at the ballot box, is actually taken over by the assigned trustees. The latest target of the trustee politics has been the Van Metropolitan Municipality and the people of Van.

That the one-man rule on the one hand holds negotiations with the ‘İmralı process’ and on the other hand disregards the Kurdish people's will and assigns trustees to DEM Party municipalities shows its lack of sincerity in terms of a democratic solution to the Kurdish question and demonstrates how a democratic solution is conceptualised.

When democratic rights and freedom are in question, the executive power of the palace regime is just as fast and efficient as the judiciary power. While strikes of metal workers, which they went on with their free will, were banned by Presidential decree; textile workers in Gaziantep Başpınar Industrial Zone, who actually went on strike and raised their demands by using their legitimate rights against the bosses' 30% raise orders, faced the law enforcement forces of the state. When the workers rejected the governorate's ban and kept protesting, union rights were violated and BİRTEK-SEN President Mehmet Türkmen was arrested and thus the workers' unity was attempted to be torn apart and their resistance was tried to be broken. Governor Kemal Çeber proved who he was working for by stating that ‘our top priority is to keep the wheels turning’.

However, we are aware that all this aggression is motivated by desperation due to the severity of the national agenda where the masses, besides a few well-off people, are suffering from hunger and poverty, the economic crisis and instability continue, the ‘neo-Ottomanist dreams’ in foreign policy have to face the reality once again, and so on.

Within this atmosphere, the Erdogan government, the People's Alliance and the forces backing it seem to try to find a cure out of desperation by intimidating the opposition through oppression and tyranny.

On the one hand, while the dose of fascistic practices increases, on the other hand, the power of the Executive is being further increased, as seen in the law amendment that unconstitutionally broadens the powers of the State Supervisory Council and grants it the authority to act like a judiciary body. The extension of the authority granted to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) during the state of emergency following July 15, an authority that both facilitates the transfer of capital and enables the seizure of companies, for another five years is another change in this category.

We declare our solidarity with the mayors who have been replaced by trustees and, in some cases, imprisoned, with the people who elected them, with our working class fighting for their rights, and with journalists, politicians, trade unionists, artists, and scientists who have been arrested or subjected to investigations for speaking out and writing the truth.

Arrests and detentions must end; detained and arrested politicians, journalists, scientists, artists, mayors, and municipal officials must be released immediately, investigations must be halted, and mayors must be reinstated. The barriers to the working class’s right to organize, engage in free collective bargaining, and seek justice must be removed, and BİRTEK-SEN General President Mehmet Türkmen must be released.

We declare that no matter what the one-man regime and the forces behind it do, they will not escape being suffocated by their own desperation. They will not have the power to alter the course of history. We will never give up defending the democratic rights and freedoms that exist, even if only in fragments, to the fullest extent, nor will we abandon our struggle to build true democracy and peace. We do not recognize either the appointed trustees or the bans on the working class’s right to seek justice.

As political parties and organizations, we call on all progressive forces who stand for bread, peace, and freedom to join together in fighting against the increasingly reactionary and authoritarian one-man rule to build real democracy, peace, and a democratic Turkey.”

Source: Türkiye solundan ortak açıklama: “Tek adam yönetimi” tarihin çöplüğüne atılacaktır