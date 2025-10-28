Joint struggle against constant pressure

Politics Service

The regime, which has lost its legitimacy at the grassroots level and is seeking to regain it through Trump and the US, is also trying to stay afloat domestically through repression and judicial intimidation. Since 19 March, the regime's latest moves have been the espionage case and the deputy mayor elections at Bayrampaşa Municipality, which have collapsed the municipalities in the hands of the opposition through trustees, transfers and various dirty tricks, throwing mayors into prison and squeezing the CHP into convention lawsuits.

The arrest of Necati Özkan, who ran the election campaign for CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in prison for over seven months, and Merdan Yanardağ, General Manager of TELE 1, on charges of espionage, and the appointment of a trustee to TELE 1, showed that a new threshold of lawlessness had been crossed. Following the arrest of CHP Mayor Hasan Mutlu of Bayrampaşa Municipality, the CHP candidate won the Deputy Mayor elections. Pulling out its judicial card, the AKP ensured that the Bayrampaşa Deputy Mayor elections were repeated, only managing to take control of the municipal administration in the fourth round with 18 votes to 19. With the announcement of the election results, AKP members began delivering speeches about ‘democracy’ and even made a balcony speech. These two developments alone clearly demonstrated what the regime wanted to do.

FORCED INTO A DEFENSIVE POSITION

Stepping up the pressure day by day, the regime laid out its entire agenda, including corruption, terrorism, diplomas, the Congress, trusteeship, and espionage. While the big fish was in the bag to render the opposition ineffective, the regime, which began searching for octopuses, has not even been able to prepare the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality indictment at this point. The government, which has imprisoned the opposition in a series of unrelenting operations and has focused all its energy on repeated congresses, courts and trials, is seeking to build a regime without elections or opposition. To this end, it has mobilised all state resources, its media power, and everything at its disposal, from the bureaucracy to security, from the judiciary to the parliament. Not content with repression, the regime is also attempting to fragment the opposition bloc. While pursuing a resolution process with the Kurdish movement, it aims to co-opt the right-wing opposition parties in Parliament and confine politics to nationalism, conservatism and ethnic issues.

The united struggle of the opposition against the palace's all-out attacks is becoming more important than ever. The grassroots opposition to Erdoğan has not been eliminated despite every move by the government. All public opinion polls reflect that fundamental issues such as livelihood difficulties, economic crisis, unemployment, lack of future prospects, lawlessness, and democracy rank among the top concerns in the country's most important issues. Even though the AKP-MHP government is attacking with all its might, millions have already written off the government. The CHP, which has held 64 rallies since the coup attempt on 19 March, has managed to reflect the grassroots anger against lawlessness, but has not been able to form a barrier to stop the government's attacks. The main opposition party, which is subjected to new attacks by the government almost every day, is constantly being forced into a defensive position.

OBJECTIONS FROM ALL SIDES

While a new regime is being built, the ruling party is imposing its market-oriented, reactionary siege, using the judiciary to control the opposition, rendering institutions dysfunctional, bringing the legislature and judiciary under the executive's control, and imprisoning anyone who speaks out. from journalists to politicians, from citizens speaking in street interviews to students resisting food price hikes, the need for a united and collective struggle against the regime's siege of the entire society is growing day by day. Today, an opposition game that embraces the society's collective response to the regime and organises around the people's fundamental problems can be brought into the ruling party's arena. From environmental issues to the minimum wage debate, from lawlessness to the siege of reactionary forces, from pensioners to the unemployed, from hazelnut producers to metal workers, the numerous protests across the country, large and small, cannot be underestimated. The opposition front has a chance of success to the extent that it can unite all these protests around a common cause.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sürekli baskıya ortak mücadele, published in BirGün newspaper on October 28, 2025.