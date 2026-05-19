"Journalism is not a crime": Call from press professional organisations to gather outside courthouse ahead of Alican Uludağ’s hearing

Press professional organisations, stating "there is no democracy without a free press", have issued a call to gather to demand that the first hearing of imprisoned journalist Alican Uludağ, scheduled for 21 May, be conducted face-to-face (in person, rather than via video link). In the joint statement, the demand for the release of all imprisoned journalists was reiterated under the slogan "Freedom for Journalists, Journalism is Not a Crime!". The professional organisations emphasised that Deutsche Welle correspondent Alican Uludağ must be tried face-to-face before a judge in Ankara.

The gathering, to which all citizens and journalists who believe in the public's right to information and freedom of the press are invited, will take place on Wednesday, 20 May at 11:00 in front of the Ankara Courthouse. The press statement will be held under the joint signature of the Press Council, Press, Publishing and Printing Workers' Union of Turkey, the Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD) the Journalists' Association, Union of Press, Publishing, Postal and Telecommunication Workers, and the Journalists' Union of Turkey.

The text of the call for the gathering included the following statements:

"We are gathering to reiterate our call for the release of all imprisoned journalists with the belief that 'there is no democracy without a free press', and to demand that Alican Uludağ is tried face-to-face before a judge in Ankara. As press professional organisations, we await all our colleagues and all our friends who believe in the public's right to information at the press statement we will hold."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled "Gazetecilik suç değildir": Basın meslek örgütlerinden Alican Uludağ'ın duruşması öncesi adliye önüne çağrı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 18, 2026.