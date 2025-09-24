Journalism under a repressive regime

Coming to power twenty-three years ago with the promise to “end the bans”, the AKP has gradually eliminated press and freedom of expression during its time in power. In Turkey, pressure on the press and social media is increasing day by day.

Most recently, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the General Editor-in-Chief, Managing Director and programme moderator of TELE 1 due to a subtitle reading ‘What is the difference between RTE and Netanyahu?’

JUDICIAL CONTROL

Police officers from the security branch came to the channel and took TELE1 Editor-in-Chief Merdan Yanardağ and programme moderator Musa Özuğurlu away, while taking Managing Director İhsan Demir to the courthouse for questioning. The TELE1 executives were released with a travel ban and judicial control.

A POWER SHOW

Yanardağ stated to BirGün, ‘In any case, we are facing an anti-democratic practice. We are being taken to the courthouse, where we could go if summoned, accompanied by police. This is entirely a show of power to the public.’

TELE1 APOLOGISED

TELE1 apologised, stating that the subtitle ‘What is the difference between RTE and Netanyahu?’ that appeared on screen during the programme ‘Turkey's Direction’ was due to a production error and was broadcast inadvertently.

AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik stated, ‘The necessary steps must be taken regarding the apology. Let there be no doubt that we will fight in the clearest possible way, both legally and politically, against any disrespect towards our President.’

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that an investigation had been launched into the channel over a subtitle displayed on TELE1.

The public prosecutor's office announced that it had launched an investigation into the individuals in question for ‘publicly insulting the President’ under paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 299 of the Turkish Criminal Code.

COLD WAR ARREST

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office announced that a video posted on social media accounts under the name ‘Cold War’ and circulated on social platforms ‘Alcohol is the mother of all evils,’ incited the public against the Prophet Muhammad and encouraged hate speech.

As part of the investigation, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office detained Boğaç Soydemir, who hosted the programme, and Enes Akgündüz, who was a guest on the programme. Soydemir and Akgündüz were referred to court, and detention was requested for them.

BLOCK ON ANF

The domain name anf-news.com of the Fırat News Agency was blocked on the grounds of protecting national security and public order. According to a report by Engelliweb, the Ankara 5th Criminal Court of Peace imposed an access ban on the Fırat News Agency with its decision numbered 2025/10014 on 19 September 2025.

∗∗∗

REACTIONS MOUNT

In a statement made by SOL Hukuk, it was stated that ‘Investigations conducted unjustly against journalism and the free press are unacceptable.’

CHP Group Deputy Chairman Gökhan Günaydın pointed out in his post that journalists and opposition channels were being intimidated, stating, "Tele 1 Editor-in-Chief Merdan Yanardağ, Musa Özuğurlu, and İhsan Demir are being taken to court accompanied by police. As Tele-1 stated, journalists and opposition channels are being intimidated through an unintended KJ that was not discussed on the programme. The free press cannot be silenced!"

Kemal Okuyan, General Secretary of the TKP, also said, "Following a broadcasting accident, Merdan Yanardağ, Musa Özoğurlu and İhsan Demir have been detained. If this is how the law works in Turkey, let them clarify the definition of the crime. There is no crime without law. Let them publish an RTE booklet and say, “This is a crime.” Those who comply, comply; those who don't, don't!‘ he said.

BirGün writer Timur Soykan said, ’Due to a KJ error, Merdan Yanardağ, İhsan Demir, and Musa Özuğurlu were taken from the TV building by the police and taken to court. Yet, very clear statements had been made on the matter."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Baskı rejiminde gazetecilik mücadelesi, published in BirGün newspaper on September 24, 2025.