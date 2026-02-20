Journalist Alican Uludağ has been arrested!

Journalist Alican Uludağ has been arrested on charges of ‘insulting the President’.

DW Turkish correspondent Uludağ was detained at his home in Ankara yesterday evening and brought to Istanbul as part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

After undergoing procedures at the police station, Uludağ was brought to the Istanbul Courthouse this morning. Uludağ was charged with ‘publicly insulting the President’ and ‘publicly disseminating misleading information’ based on his social media posts.

After giving his statement to the prosecutor's office, Uludağ was referred to the magistrate's court with a request for his arrest on charges of ‘insulting the President’.

‘I DID NOT COMMIT A CRIME’

In his statement to the court, journalist Alican Uludağ said, "I was brought here, leaving my children's tears behind. If I am to pay a price for journalism, I am ready. The prosecutor himself knows very well that none of the posts in the allegations constitute a crime, but are purely criticism. To date, neither the President nor his lawyers have filed any complaints regarding these posts.‘

’I have been a journalist for 18 years,‘ said Uludağ, adding, ’If we are to be thrown in prison for criticising the President, why does it say “Justice is the foundation of the state” behind you? Why do we have a constitution?"

Uludağ said, ‘I have two children. I would sacrifice my children's ages to continue working as a journalist in this country, but I will not stray from my path because I have committed no crime.’

The court ruled to arrest Uludağ on charges of ‘insulting the President.’

Alican Uludağ did not remain silent, and he will not remain silent.‘

Alican Uludağ, who has been arrested, will be taken to Metris Prison.

"WE DEMAND THE RELEASE OF ULUDAĞ" Press organisations held a press conference in front of the Çağlayan Courthouse regarding the arrest of Alican Uludağ. The full statement reads as follows: "Journalist Alican Uludağ is being held in custody due to his social media posts. Our colleague has become the latest target in the recent wave of criminalisation of our profession. As fellow journalists, we know and vouch for Alican Uludağ. He is a journalist. In the past, he has gone to give statements when summoned and has never evaded any investigation. That being the case, it is unacceptable that dozens of police officers went to our colleague's home, did not even allow him to change his clothes in front of his children, and that the prosecutor's statement used language as if he had been caught trying to escape. With arbitrary and unlawful steps taken against journalists, news is now considered ‘misleading information,’ i.e., a crime; personal comments are considered insults, and all our colleagues are being targeted and intimidated. Let it not be forgotten that every arbitrary detention that creates an impression of reckoning is also an intervention in the public's right to information. We call for an end to targeting press and freedom of expression, portraying journalists as criminals, and targeting news with the stick of the judiciary. We, as colleagues, demand the immediate release of our colleague, journalist Alican Uludağ, without further delay. We stand by him as colleagues. We will never tire of saying: Journalism is not a crime! The professional organisations that signed the statement are as follows: Press Council Press-İş (DİSK) Contemporary Journalists Association Diplomatic Correspondents Association Economic Correspondents Association Journalists Association Haber-Sen (KESK) Izmir Journalists' Association Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) Parliamentary Correspondents' Association Turkish Journalists' Association Turkish Journalists' Union

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteci Alican Uludağ tutuklandı!, published in BirGün newspaper on February 20, 2026.