Journalist Enver Aysever arrested

Journalist Enver Aysever was arrested after being detained for comments he made about right-wingers on a YouTube broadcast.

Aysever, who was detained late at night and questioned at the Küçükçekmece Courthouse, was referred to the Criminal Court of Peace at around 13:40 today with a request for arrest on charges of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility or insulting them”.

Shortly after the referral, a decision was made to arrest Aysever.

HIS LAWYER SPOKE

Aysever's lawyer stated in a statement following the detention that his client had made criticism within the scope of freedom of thought and that the publication had been cropped on social media to create a certain perception.

The lawyer said in his statement:

"Hello, good evening everyone. We are currently in front of the Vatan Security Directorate. I spoke with my client, Enver Aysever, and he sends his regards to everyone. He specifically requested that I make this statement. I am making this statement now at his request.

He was detained here because of a broadcast he made on his YouTube channel yesterday, in which he shared his critical thoughts on the statements made by Hasan İmamoğlu. Unfortunately, in this YouTube broadcast, which is available on social media, certain parts of the broadcast, namely the beginning and the end, have been edited to create a certain perception, and my client has been detained. However, if you watch the broadcast from beginning to end, you will see that Enver Aysever criticised a certain understanding, protested against a certain understanding, and expressed this clearly and explicitly within the scope of freedom of thought.

Tomorrow morning, he will give his statement at the Küçükçekmece Courthouse, and we will be present for his statement. Our hope is that he will be tried without detention. But unfortunately, due to the perception on social media, my client has been detained. He sends his regards to everyone and sends his love. I send my regards."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteci Enver Aysever tutuklandı, published in BirGün newspaper on December 11, 2025.