Journalist Fatih Altaylı arrested

Altaylı was arrested within the scope of an investigation launched over remarks he made on his personal YouTube channel, which were considered to be threatening towards the president.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had launched an ex officio investigation into Altaylı, claiming that he made threatening statements targeting AKP President Erdoğan in a video broadcast on his YouTube channel. Altaylı was detained yesterday evening (Saturday, 21 June) as part of the investigation.

Altaylı was taken into custody last night following instructions from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to the Provincial Security Directorate. His procedures at the police station have now been completed.

ALTAYLI ARRESTED AND SENT TO PRISON

Altaylı was referred to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan regarding the charge brought against him. It was reported that his statement was taken with the assistance of two lawyers.

He was then referred to the Magistrate’s Court on Duty with a request for arrest. As part of the investigation, he was arrested by the court and sent to prison.

Altaylı’s statement to the prosecutor, which reportedly lasted about two hours, has been revealed. According to ANKA, Altaylı said in his statement:

“In the broadcast we made on 20/06/2025, I had no intention of threatening or insulting the President. The polling company conducted research on whether people would approve a constitutional amendment allowing Erdoğan to remain president for life. 70% of citizens said they would not approve such a change. In our broadcast, we discussed this topic, saying that since the Tanzimat era the Turkish people have enjoyed participating in governance through voting, and they do not like giving anyone the authority to hold high office without their approval or supervision. I stated that the Turkish public often takes a critical stance towards those in power, that even sultans were criticised in their time, and I expressed this with my identity as a history enthusiast and intellectual.”

“I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DISTORTION OF MY WORDS”

“The same or similar statements have previously been made many times by historians such as Murat Bardakçı and Erhan Afyoncu, who specialise in modern history. There is absolutely nothing in my remarks that could be interpreted as a threat or suggestive of a threat towards the President. Not even an implication. The meaning of the speech has been deliberately distorted. My remarks, which were intended to convey historical information, have been intentionally portrayed as though I were threatening the President. I am not responsible for this misrepresentation or distortion.”

“When the videos submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office on the USB are reviewed, it will be seen that the original video, around 3 minutes long, contains my explanatory and historically informative remarks. The shorter video, about 30 seconds long, was edited to distort the overall meaning and create the impression that I was threatening the President. In the original video, it is clear that I did not speak in a threatening manner about the President, nor was there any public incitement. The speech is entirely historical.”

“I USED MY RIGHT TO CRITICISE PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN”

“During my 45-year career, I have participated in countless TV programmes and written many opinion columns. In none of them have I threatened anyone, not even an ordinary citizen. I have never been investigated or prosecuted over such allegations before. I had no intention of making threats in this case either. I merely exercised my right to criticise President Erdoğan, whom I know personally. Making threats is not something I do.”

“I also saw in the prosecutor’s referral documents that I am charged under Article 310/2 of the Turkish Penal Code. However, that article clearly states that a physical act is required for the offence to be constituted. Therefore, since my words alone do not meet the material elements of the offence, I respectfully request a decision of non-prosecution.”

WHAT DID FATİH ALTAYLI SAY?

In his YouTube broadcast, journalist FatihAltaylı had commented on public opinion regarding Erdoğan’s potential lifetime presidency.

In the video, Altaylı said:

“Should President Erdoğan remain president for life? 70% of the public is against it. This rate is not surprising at all. Because currently, apart from a significant portion of AKP voters and some MHP voters, no one supports such an idea. This is a nation that in the past has strangled its own sultans. When it doesn’t like something, when it doesn’t want it... There are many Ottoman sultans who were strangled, assassinated, or said to have committed suicide.”

