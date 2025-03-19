Journalist İsmail Saymaz detained

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued a detention order for journalist İsmail Saymaz as part of an ongoing investigation.

Halk TV, where Saymaz works, reported that a search was conducted at his home.

Two days ago, Saymaz’s passport was confiscated.

In a statement from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was mentioned that Saymaz had phone conversations with individuals who had been sentenced to prison for their involvement in the Gezi Resistance.

"HE PLAYED AN ACTIVE ROLE IN GEZİ PARK"

The prosecutor's office also stated that "open-source research" had been conducted on Saymaz, alleging his involvement in the Gezi Resistance: "Additionally, open-source research on him has shown that he made numerous social media posts related to the Gezi Park incidents, attempted to spread the planned and orchestrated uprising nationwide, played an active role in Gezi Park, provided misleading information on social media to incite citizens against law enforcement, and thus committed the crime of aiding an attempt to overthrow the Government of the Republic of Turkey. İsmail Saymaz has been apprehended and taken into custody, and search procedures are ongoing. Further updates will be provided. Investigations will continue to identify all individuals involved in the coordination and organization of the Gezi Park incidents."

