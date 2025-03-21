Journalist İsmail Saymaz sentenced to house arrest!

Journalist İsmail Saymaz, who was taken into custody as part of an investigation launched against him on the charge of “aiding an attempt to overthrow the Government of the Republic of Türkiye,” was referred to court following his proceedings at the courthouse.

After completing his statement at the prosecutor’s office, Saymaz was referred to court with a request for house arrest.

Saymaz’s hearing began at the 10th Criminal Court of Peace at 13:08.

His statement before the judge has been completed.

Saymaz has been sentenced to house arrest.

He will be taken home by police vehicle.

