Journalist murdered, the state remains silent!

In İstanbul’s Esenyurt district, 50-year-old ecology activist and journalist Hakan Tosun, who was declared brain dead after a brutal attack, was commemorated yesterday at the Kağıthane Nurtepe Cemevi. Friends once again declared, “We will not be silent until this darkness is exposed,” demanding justice. His relatives and colleagues asked, “What happened to Hakan Tosun?”

From Tosun’s disappearance on October 10 until his death, a chain of negligence and irregularities came to light. No state institution from the İstanbul Governor’s Office to the Ministries of Interior and Health has made a single statement, drawing widespread criticism.

HE SAW SOMETHING

Tosun’s family received condolences at the Kağıthane Cemevi. His sister, Öznur Tosun, said: “The saddest thing is this: my brother was beaten, and then they came back to beat him again. He saw something he shouldn’t have seen, and that’s why they wanted to kill him. It was intentional. If it was this revenge-driven, then it was organized. This wasn’t just a random street assault, in the first place beating, theft, and so on, but no additional camera or phone was given to us. Nothing could be taken from the clothes he was wearing.”

POLICE NEVER CALLED

She continued: “To this day, I haven’t received a single call from any police officer. The only call we got was from the hospital that night saying, ‘A patient of yours has fallen ill, come immediately.’ That’s all.”

When asked if her brother had received threats, she replied: “I never heard him mention any threats. Even if he had, he wouldn’t tell our mother. He wasn’t the kind of person to say such things.”

A TARGETED ACT

Lawyers stated that although the suspects were arrested, the whereabouts of Tosun’s bag, phone, and personal belongings remain unknown. This, they argued, raises strong suspicion that the assault was not a random incident but a targeted attack. Tosun’s funeral will take place tomorrow at Nurtepe Cemevi.

WHY WAS HAKAN TOSUN KILLED?

Ecology groups, environmental defenders, and political organizations demanded an effective investigation into Tosun’s death and called on Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya to act.

• POLEN ECOLOGY COLLECTIVE: “We are deeply saddened and angry. Hakan was a resister; his energy never faded. He was our memory and lived his struggle with integrity. The attack on him is an attack on all of us. We will carry on his fight, stronger than before.”

• MUĞLA ENVIRONMENT PLATFORM (MUÇEP): “We are heartbroken. Our friend Hakan Tosun, who chased truth and nature with his camera, is gone. From Kazdağları to Akbelen, from Kurtderesi, the trees, stones, and birds all ask together: What happened to Hakan Tosun?”

• BURSA WATER COLLECTIVE: “He was always with us, making history in the ecology struggle. His place cannot be filled, but we have taken up his flag. May the stars be your companions.”

• WORLD WIDE FUND FOR NATURE (WWF-TURKEY): “We will remember him for his support of nature struggles. We hope this tragic event is swiftly clarified and justice is served.”

• HUMAN RIGHTS ASSOCIATION (İHD): “Despite the passage of days, the family and lawyers have not been granted full access to the case file. Camera footage has not been shared with the defense, yet selectively leaked to certain media outlets, raising concerns about procedural violations and fairness. Authorities must ensure all legal measures are taken to identify the real perpetrators and uncover the full truth.”

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

Journalist and ecologist Hakan Tosun, missing since October 10, was attacked in Esenyurt while visiting family. Found unconscious by the roadside with head trauma and without ID, he was taken anonymously to Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital. He was later identified and found to be in a coma with a brain hemorrhage. Two men were arrested and subsequently detained in connection with the attack.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteci katledildi, devlet sustu!, published in BirGün newspaper on October 15, 2025.