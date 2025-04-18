Journalists and university students in court

The first hearing of the trial against university students and journalists detained during the protests that began after İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was taken into custody on 19 March and arrested on 23 March is being held today at the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan.

The waves of detentions and arrests targeting citizens exercising their democratic rights in the streets have failed to have the desired effect. Despite efforts to instil fear and suppress dissent, students continue to raise their voices from campuses and schoolyards. Students arrested for participating in demonstrations, along with seven journalists detained while covering the protests, are being charged with “violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations.”

Among the journalists on trial are Bülent Kılıç, Yasin Akgül, Zeynep Kuray, Gökhan Kam, Kurtuluş Arı, Ali Onur Tosun, Hayri Tunç, and Emre Orman.