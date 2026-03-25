Journalists are gathering in Ankara: Freedom for İsmail Arı and Alican Uludağ!

Journalism professional organisations will gather in front of BirGün Newspaper to protest against the latest detentions and arrests targeting the press and to express solidarity.

The protest will take place tomorrow (Thursday 26 March) at 11:30 am in front of the BirGün Newspaper Ankara Office.

In the call to action under the slogan “Freedom for İsmail Arı and Alican Uludağ”, it was stated: “We call on all our members, colleagues and the public to strengthen our solidarity.”