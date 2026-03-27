Journalists call for a march in Kadıköy: Dear fellow citizens, do not leave us alone

Following the arrest of BirGün reporter İsmail Arı, pressure on journalists has once again taken center stage.

Citizens protesting the detention of İsmail Arı, Alican Uludağ, and Merdan Yanardağ in many parts of the country demanded “Freedom for journalists.”

Journalists, meanwhile, called for a march to protest the crackdown on press freedom and the detention of their colleagues.

In the call titled “Freedom for Journalists,” it was stated, “We write so the people may know; we march alongside the people.”

Addressing citizens to gather at Kadıköy Mehmet Ayvalıtaş Park at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 29, the journalists appealed, “Dear people, we are calling out to you. We have never left you alone; please do not leave the journalists alone either.”