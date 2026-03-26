Journalists gathered in Ankara for İsmail Arı and Alican Uludağ: Free the detained journalists!

Journalism professional organisations gathered in front of the BirGün Newspaper Ankara Bureau to protest against the latest detentions and arrests targeting the press and to express solidarity.

During the protest, where slogans such as “A free press cannot be silenced”, “İsmail will be released, he will write again” and “The truth will emerge, it will be written again” were chanted, placards reading “Freedom for İsmail Arı”, “Freedom for Alican Uludağ” and “We want freedom for the country” were carried.

‘WE KNOW THAT İSMAİL ARI’S ‘ONLY CRIME’ IS JOURNALISM’

Speaking first at the rally, which began at 11:30 am, BirGün’s Ankara Representative Nurcan Bilge Gökdemir said: “As İsmail said, the public’s resolve to stand up for journalism is a badge of honour for all journalists who walk in the footsteps of the truth." “İsmail Arı is not the first journalist to be arrested under this regime. Unless solidarity and resistance grow, he will unfortunately not be the last,” she said. The full text of Gökdemir’s speech is as follows:

“A severe blow has been dealt to democracy and press freedom. Following Alican Uludağ, who was detained and subsequently arrested in recent days, BirGün reporter İsmail Arı has become the latest colleague to pay the price for journalism. Arı, who was taken into custody in Tokat whilst visiting his family for the holiday and rushed to Ankara, was arrested on the night of 22 March following a process in which the rule of law was trampled underfoot, and sent to Sincan Prison. We know that İsmail Arı’s “only crime” is journalism. Through İsmail’s pen, Turkey has read about corruption and irregularities in public institutions, bureaucrats on dual salaries, illicit gains, fraud, rigged tenders, covered-up crimes, nepotism, exploitation, bribery and numerous scandals.

We are aware that this “unacceptable” journalism has upset certain people, that it has thrown a spoke in the wheel of those who should be on trial, and that İsmail, like Alican before him, and Merdan Yandardağ before him, and dozens of our fellow journalists before them, have been targeted for this very reason. This process has also shown us the power of the news. From the moment İsmail was taken into custody, the voices of citizens taking to the streets served as proof that journalism in this country is not in vain. As İsmail said, the public’s resolve to stand up for journalism is a badge of honour for all journalists who walk in the footsteps of the truth.

İsmail Arı is not the first journalist to be arrested under this regime. If solidarity and resistance do not grow, unfortunately, he will not be the last. We journalists practise our profession within the framework of press freedom guaranteed by the Constitution, with the aim of ensuring the public has access to accurate information. Yet we see that we are deprived of legal safeguards. Almost every day, we find ourselves facing investigations, lawsuits, penalties, detentions and arrests.

‘SILENCE AND CENSORSHIP KILL DEMOCRACY’

Therefore, we have no other safeguard than the solidarity of our readers. We no longer wish merely to hear that we are not alone, but also to see and feel it. The only way for journalism, under heavy pressure, to survive is the public’s resolve to stand up for democracy and press freedom. The release of İsmail Arı, Alican Uludağ, Merdan Yanardağ and all other detained journalists, as well as the expansion of solidarity to ensure no journalist is ever imprisoned again, is an urgent and indispensable necessity that can no longer be postponed. All detained journalists must be released immediately, and the pressure and threats against journalism must cease at once. We declare once again: Journalism is not a crime. Prisons are no place for journalists. Silence and censorship kill democracy."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteciler, İsmail Arı ve Alican Uludağ için Ankara'da bir araya geldi: Tutuklu gazeteciler serbest bırakılsın!, published in BirGün newspaper on March 26, 2026.