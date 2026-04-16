Journalists in target

News Centre

Despite all objections from journalists and press organisations, the ‘Censorship Law’—passed by the Palace regime through Parliament in 2022 and presented to the public under the guise of ‘combating disinformation’—is targeting journalists. Over the past 3.5 years, it has become clear that the government’s repeated promises that the law would “not be used against journalists” were nothing but a massive lie, as the legislation has turned into a campaign of annihilation against media workers striving to bring the truth to the public.

Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK), which criminalises the “public dissemination of misleading information”, is being used as a legal weapon to silence journalists who persist in defending the public’s right to information. This provision, which the government has repeatedly claimed “will not be used against journalists”, has become a tool for silencing them.

Since October 2022, at least 83 journalists have faced investigations, been detained or arrested under Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK), which carries the charge of “publicly disseminating misleading information”. Most recently, BirGün writers Zafer Arapkirli and Timur Soykan, along with journalists Barış Pehlivan and Murat Ağırel, have been sentenced to prison.

A RAIN OF PENALTIES FROM THE PALACE JUDICIARY

The final hearing in the trial of journalists Timur Soykan, Barış Pehlivan, Şule Aydın and Murat Ağırel, who were prosecuted over claims made during the ‘Kayda Geçsin’ programme broadcast on Halk TV on 8 October 2024, took place yesterday at Bakırköy 34th Criminal Court of First Instance. The court acquitted Aydın of the charges of “breach of confidentiality” and “publicly disseminating misleading information”.

The court acquitted Soykan of the charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information” and “publicly insulting religious values embraced by a section of the public”, but sentenced him to 10 months’ imprisonment for the charge of “breach of confidentiality”, deferring the pronouncement of the sentence. Pehlivan was acquitted of the charge of “breach of confidentiality”, whilst being sentenced to 1 year and 3 months’ imprisonment for “publicly disseminating misleading information”. Ağırel was also acquitted of the charges of “breach of confidentiality” and “publicly insulting the religious values embraced by a section of the public”. The court sentenced Ağırel to 1 year and 3 months’ imprisonment for the charge of “publicly disseminating misleading information”.

THEY HAVE BEEN TARGETED ON MORE THAN ONE OCCASION

Meanwhile, in the trial of BirGün columnist and BirGün TV presenter Zafer Arapkirli, who faced charges of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility” and “publicly disseminating misleading information”, he was sentenced the previous day to 2 years and 6 months in prison for the charge of “publicly disseminating misleading information”. Speaking after the verdict, Arapkirli said, “The real issue is the ban on providing information to the public.” Over the past 3.5 years, 83 journalists have faced 114 charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information”. Investigations were launched against journalists on 54 occasions, whilst legal proceedings were initiated on 39 occasions. Journalists were detained on 11 occasions and arrested on 10 occasions on the grounds of this charge.

However, some journalists have been targeted multiple times by this charge, which the government uses as a means of punishment on every occasion. BirGün reporter İsmail Arı had faced a total of five charges of “publicly disseminating misleading information to the public” by the evening of 21 March, comprising four investigations and one lawsuit. Arı, whose investigations were dropped and whose lawsuit resulted in an acquittal, was taken into custody on the evening of 21 March on the same charge. Arı has been detained at Sincan Prison for 25 days over this charge.

In addition to Arı, the indictment prepared against DW Turkish correspondent Alican Uludağ—who was arrested on 20 February on the grounds of “insulting the President” based on social media posts—also included this charge. The indictment sought to punish Uludağ under the charges of “publicly insulting the President”, “publicly disseminating misleading information”, “publicly disparaging the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the state’s judicial organs”, and “continuing offence”.

Meanwhile, BirGün reporter Kayhan Ayhan has been charged four times; Oktay Candemir, Ruşen Takva and Timur Soykan three times; Aslıhan Gençay, Barış Pehlivan, Dinçer Gökçe, Evren Demirdaş, Fatih Altaylı, Furkan Karabay, Fırat Bulut, Gökhan Özbek, Medine Mamedoğlu, Mehmet Yetim, Sebahattin Yum, Seyhan Avşar, Zübeyde Sarı and İsmail Saymaz were each charged twice with these offences.

Ahmet Sesli, Evrim Kepenek, Gökhan Özbek, Hasan Sivri, İlknur Bilir, Medine Mamedoğlu, Mehmet Yetim, Mir Ali Koçer, Ercan Küçük, Bilal Özcan and Latif Sansür were among the other journalists against whom investigations were launched, who were tried, detained or arrested on these charges.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gazeteciler hedefte, published in BirGün newspaper on April 16, 2026.