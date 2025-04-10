Journalists Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel detained

BirGün writer Timur Soykan and journalist Murat Ağırel were taken into custody following a police raid on their homes. It was reported that the detention order was issued as part of an investigation carried out by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office concerning allegations of “threat” and “blackmail.” The journalists were detained on the grounds of “flight risk” and “risk of tampering with evidence.”

In line with the search and seizure warrant, computers, hard drives, laptops, and other digital materials at Ağırel’s and Soykan’s residences are being examined.

SOYKAN: THE GANGS WILL LOSE, THE PEOPLE WILL WIN

Timur Soykan, who was taken into custody, was transferred to the police station after undergoing a medical check at Bayrampaşa State Hospital.

As he left the hospital, Soykan was heard saying, “The gangs will lose, the people will win. This conspiracy – it will all come to an end.”

STATEMENT FROM AĞIREL’S LAWYER

Murat Ağırel’s lawyer, Enes H. Ermaner, stated that the prosecution proceeded with the detention despite being aware that his client intended to come in voluntarily to give a statement.

Lawyer Ermaner said, “Detaining individuals who had arranged an appointment to give their statement and were known to be coming in of their own accord constitutes a legal violation and clearly demonstrates the application of Enemy Criminal Law.”

THE LEFT PARTY: WE WILL DEFEND THEM TOGETHER

LEFT Party has issued a statement regarding the detention of journalists Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel. The statement read: “Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel are being silenced simply for doing journalism! They are being detained as the price for exposing the injustices and corruption behind the 19 March coup and uncovering unlawful acts! We will defend them together.”

