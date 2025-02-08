Judgement in the Hrant Dink Case: Public Officials Sentenced to Up to Life in Prison

The verdict was announced in the Hrant Dink Murder case, which was reversed by the Court of Cassation. In the retrial of 15 public officials, 7 of whom were arrested, eight of the defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment for ‘attempting to overthrow the constitutional order’ and ‘intentional killing by design’.

Following the reversal decision of the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation, the 10th hearing of the retrial of 15 public officials, 7 of whom were arrested, who were held responsible for the murder of Agos newspaper Editor-in-Chief Hrant Dink, was held at İstanbul 14th High Criminal Court. Arrested defendants Veysal Şahin, Gazi Günay, Okan Şimşek, Osman Gülbel and Yavuz Karakaya attended the hearing via SEGBİS from the prisons where they are detained, while defendants Mehmet Ayhan, Bekir Yokuş, Mehmet Ali Özkılınç, Onur Karakaya, Ali Öz and Volkan Şahin attended the hearing via SEGBİS from their provinces of residence. Muharrem Demirkale, who was arrested in another case, and his lawyers were present in the courtroom.

After the defence statements of the lawyers and the last words of the defendants, the court announced its verdict. The court sentenced Bekir Yokuş, Gazi Günay, Okan Şimşek, Ali Öz, Mehmet Ayhan, Onur Karakaya, Osman Gülbel and Hasan Durmuşoğlu to life imprisonment each for ‘attempting to overthrow the constitutional order of the Republic of Turkey’.

The court also sentenced Onur Karakaya to 12 years and 6 months for ‘aiding to intentional killing’, Bekir Yokuş to 10 years for ‘aiding to intentional killing’, Veysal Şahin to 15 years for ‘killing with negligent behaviour’, Gazi Günay, Okan Şimşek and Ali Öz to 25 years for ‘intentional killing’. Mehmet Ayhan 12 years and 6 months for ‘premeditated murder’. Osman Gülbel 16 years and 8 months for ‘premeditated murder’. Hasan Durmuşoğlu was sentenced to 12 years and 6 months for ‘intentional killing’.

Arrest warrants were issued for the defendants Bekir Yokuş, Onur Karakaya and Mehmet Ayhan.

Source: Hrant Dink davasında karar: Kamu görevlilerine 10 yıldan müebbete kadar değişen hapis cezaları