Judiciary and economy dominate public agenda

Politics Service

Despite government efforts to control the agenda, the main public concerns in April were the continued detention of presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, the arrest of protesting students, and the economic crisis. The April 2025 report of the İstanbul Barometer, prepared by the İstanbul Planning Agency, was based on phone interviews conducted between 22 and 29 April with 752 Istanbul residents.

ECONOMY AND LAWLESSNESS

The report asked respondents about the main topics discussed in their households. 33.5 percent said the continued detention of İmamoğlu and the arrests of students protesting this were the most talked-about topics at home, while 22.9 percent pointed to economic difficulties. In third place, with 19.9 percent, was the earthquake that occurred on 23 April.

23 APRIL EARTHQUAKE

40 percent of participants said the earthquake in İstanbul was the city's most important issue in April. This was followed by İmamoğlu’s continued detention and the arrest of students with 36.7 percent, and the start of housing construction around the Sazlıdere Dam as part of the Kanal İstanbul Project with 15.1 percent.

62 percent of respondents said the detention of İmamoğlu and the arrest of students were the most discussed national issues. In second place came the US’s tariffs on other countries at 7.9 percent, followed by the nationwide economic boycott at 5.5 percent.

After the 23 April earthquake, only 5.9 percent of participants said they knew the location of an official assembly area in their neighbourhood, while 44.1 percent did not. 79.2 percent said they were concerned for themselves and their families about the possibility of a major Istanbul earthquake. 81.1 percent stated they would move to a safer home if their financial situation allowed it.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

Only 19.2 percent of respondents believe Turkey’s economy will improve in the near future. The rate of those expecting their personal economic situation to improve was 22.7 percent. Among job seekers and students, 35.3 percent thought they would find a job soon, while 36.8 percent thought this was unlikely. The undecided rate stood at 27.9 percent.

STRESS LEVEL: 7.5

İstanbul residents rated their average stress level at 7.5 and happiness level at 4.3 out of 10. When asked about their emotional state in April, the average anxiety level was also 7.5. Life satisfaction was rated at 4.1.

NO VICTORY FOR ERDOĞAN

According to the latest Yöneylem Research poll, only 39 percent believe that a new peace process with the PKK would lead to another electoral victory for President Erdoğan, while 45 percent do not believe it would. Political scientist Derya Kömürcü stated, “This process should be evaluated not with self-fulfilling prophecies but with public reason.” The survey data, published by Karar newspaper, drew attention.

Only 21.2 percent of respondents said they “agree” and 17.5 percent said they “strongly agree” that Erdoğan would be re-elected at the end of the process. By contrast, 24.5 percent “strongly disagreed” and 20.2 percent “disagreed.” The undecided and “don’t know” group made up 16.6 percent. Overall, belief in Erdoğan's re-election stood at 38.7 percent, while disbelief was higher at 44.7 percent.

MAJORITY WANTS EARLY ELECTIONS

While the opposition continues to call for early elections, the results of a SERAR Research poll conducted between 2 and 5 May in 26 provinces with 2,010 voters were striking. According to the survey, nearly 60 percent of the public want early elections. Those opposed made up 36 percent, while around 4 percent gave no opinion.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Halkın gündemi yargı ve ekonomi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 14, 2025.