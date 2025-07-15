Judiciary looks to the Palace for decision

Following the PKK's symbolic disarmament ceremony and the echoes of President Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks on the AKP-MHP-DEM process alliance, CHP member and Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, who is currently in custody, appeared before the judge for the second time yesterday.

Özer, who was detained and arrested seven months after being elected mayor and replaced by a trustee, was tried on charges of ‘being a member of the PKK/KCK’ in the context of the case known as ‘city reconciliation.’

The court ruled to release Özer. However, Özer, who remains in custody in the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality case, will continue to remain in prison.

Erkan Çakır, a witness who is in prison on charges of ‘fraud’ and who testified in the case, said, ‘Ahmet Özer said “Pekeke”, we say “Pekaka”, so it is clear that he is a member of the organisation.’ Witness Çakır was also said to have testified in the CHP convention case.

Sezai Bayram, who had a 3,600 TL money transfer with Ahmet Özer, and his nephew Muhammed Sertaç Özçoban, who was said to have various money transfers with Özer, were heard. Özçoban said that the money transfers were support funds collected from family and friends for Özer's election campaign in Esenyurt. Özçoban said, ‘These were cash donations collected through mutual aid for Ahmet Özer. The collected funds were deposited into the account used for the President's election campaign activities as instructed.’

Alaattin Erdoğan, who was found to have made 131 phone calls to Özer, was also heard as a witness. Erdoğan, who stated that he had been living in Mersin for over 30 years, said that he had been in contact with Özer as an academic regarding his candidacy for mayor and other political issues, adding, ‘I had dialogue with Mr. Ahmet on political issues. Other than that, I have no knowledge or experience of Özer being involved with an illegal organisation.’

Finally, Selman Günbat, who was found to have made 74 HTS calls to Ahmet Özer, was heard as a witness at the hearing. Günbat said, ‘I served as the Mersin Provincial Chairman of the HDP in 2016. Mr. Ahmet is a respected figure in the Mersin public sphere. He wanted to enter politics. All these conversations are within this framework.’

After the witnesses were heard, Ahmet Özer responded to Çakır's statements: "I just want to say something about Erkan Çakır. He is a man known to the public as a madman. He claims that I asked for 70,000 lira for reconciliation. There is no such thing. He made allegations about me being a member of an organisation. There is animosity between us. Erkan Çakır is someone who makes social media posts not only against me but also against the municipalities of İstanbul, Mersin, and Adana. Your court should not accept this person's testimony. This person is a liar and a slanderer. He is someone who insults everyone he comes across. All these allegations are baseless. How can we maintain social peace if we keep the courts busy with every tweet that comes along?"

‘THE PERIOD THAT BAHÇELİ CALLED FOUNDING’

Özer also said, "During the period when Mr Bahçeli referred to Öcalan as the founding leader, when Öcalan's speeches were valued, and when the peace process began, I am here as a prisoner because 11 years ago, I took a step towards contributing to the peace process in İmralı. Numan Kurtulmuş's name also came up in the same meeting. It was said that he could also contribute to the process. He is the Speaker of Parliament, am I a terrorist?"

The court president warned Özer twice for repeating some of the things he had said at the first hearing. He said that he would have to end his speech if he continued to repeat his previous statements. Özer then asked, ‘I have been waiting in prison for nine months to defend myself. Don't I have the right to defend myself?’

Hasan Sınar, Hüseyin Ersöz and Seraf Özer, Özer's lawyers, who spoke afterwards, also reacted to Erkan Çakır's statements.

The prosecution requested that Ahmet Özer's detention be continued. The court, however, decided to release Özer under judicial control and with a ban on leaving the country.

HE WILL REMAIN IN PRISON FOR ANOTHER CASE

Özer will remain in custody due to the investigation into allegations of ‘tender fraud’ involving Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who turned state's evidence on 21 January. The court postponed the case until 3 November for a preliminary hearing.

Speaking in front of the prison after the decision, CHP Group Deputy Chairman Gökhan Günaydın said:

"We have seen that this case has completely collapsed. I wish all our friends who believe in democracy, justice and the CHP well. The process being carried out is entirely political. The issue does not end with Ahmet Özer. Esenyurt is being governed unjustly and unlawfully by the district governor and three council members. Esenyurt's will must be returned to Esenyurt. We want all our mayors, especially Ekrem İmamoğlu, to be released."

THE TRUSTEE HAS NOW LOST ITS FOUNDATION

Administrative lawyer Metin Günday, who commented on the case after the ruling, said, ‘Due to this eviction decision, the appointment of a trustee to the Esenyurt Municipality has also lost its legal basis.’ Günday added, “Even if the trial continues, pursuant to Article 38/4 of the Constitution (presumption of innocence), he cannot be considered guilty of the alleged crime until a conviction is handed down and that conviction becomes final. Although his detention continues in another ongoing case related to his duties, this detention alone cannot serve as a basis for the appointment of a trustee. Therefore, the appropriate legal course of action would be to revoke the appointment of the trustee and to open the way for the election of a Deputy Mayor from among the Municipal Council members in accordance with Article 45 of the Municipal Law No. 5393."

PROVEN TO BE POLITICAL

The decision to release Ahmet Özer proved that the terrorism investigations launched against opposition mayors were political.

Accordingly, all the charges began with Özer's arrest on 31 January, and 10 people, including Ataşehir Deputy Mayor Livan Gür and Kartal Deputy Mayor Cemalettin Yüksel, were arrested. On 19 March, seven people, including Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, were arrested as part of the ‘terrorism investigation.’ The names of two individuals were not disclosed. Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Secretary General Mahir Polat, Şişli Mayor Resul Ekrem Şahan, Reform Institute President Mehmet Ali Çalışkan, and Şişli Deputy Mayor Ebru Özdemir were named in the investigation, while the prosecutor's statement alleged that ‘Imamoğlu personally approved the municipal council member lists for the local elections along with the other suspects, and that the suspects committed the crime of aiding the PKK/KCK organisation.’

