Just peace will be achieved through class struggle

Umut Can FIRTINA

The Middle East has been the stage for many conflicts and changes in the final act of the imperialist design.

The "Middle East and Peace Conference" organized for the third time in İstanbul by the Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions (KESK), hosted many figures who shared their views on the path to peace in the region in light of recent events.

Dr. Ghassan Slaiby, Secretary-General of Public Services International's Arab Region, stated that peace in the Middle East should be based on human values and that unions have a major role to play in this. He answered our questions.

As everywhere in the world, workers have common problems such as working conditions, salaries, and retirement. What challenges do workers in the Middle East face, in addition to global issues?

You can include Turkey, Israel, perhaps Iran, and Arab countries in the Middle East. There are big differences in the situation of workers in all these countries. You cannot compare workers in Israel with workers in Lebanon, workers in Iraq, workers in Syria, or workers in Turkey. Perhaps there is a pension system here, but there is not one in Lebanon, for example. There is social security, but it is a kind of compensation you receive when you leave work or retire; you do not receive a monthly salary. This system only covers 50% of the workers, meaning that 50% are without security. These kinds of problems exist in other countries as well. Salaries also vary from country to country.

Of course, the effects of war are a major issue. There is an economic collapse in Lebanon right now. The state has a large deficit. That's why salaries are very low, and there is a large imbalance between the dollar and the Lebanese lira. The Lebanese lira has lost a lot of value. This situation has greatly affected the salaries of Lebanese people, for example. The salaries and situation of Syrians are dire.

TRADE UNION RIGHTS HAVE DECLINED

Workers' trade union rights and the right to form unions also vary. For example, if we take Turkey, 50% of trade union freedoms already exist here. There is the right to form a union, the right to protest, the right to negotiate, the right to be right, or the right to make your voice heard.

If you go to Iran, that rate is perhaps 10%. If you go to the Arab world, there were no trade union rights in Syria during the Assad regime. In Lebanon, it's half and half, and it's the same in Jordan. I think this is a fundamental problem for workers.

In Israel, these kinds of trade union rights are more respected. However, the rights of Palestinians working in Israel are not respected. Unions in Arab countries do not have a say in their societies.

That's why they cannot say, "We are in favor of peace, we want this kind of peace," because they have no voice, and they have no freedom to express themselves. Perhaps even here, they do not have a real voice within the political system. The situation is getting worse.

We know that the trade union movement in Lebanon used to be very effective. Why has this changed?

Lebanon used to be a country where the trade union movement was very effective. Before 1990, even during the war, Lebanese unions were still militant; they could still have demands and get wage increases. After 1990, a situation arose where sectarian political parties formed their own unions and federations.

Based on religion and origin, and these new federations are controlled by sectarian political parties. So these unions are no longer independent, and they cannot negotiate with the government. That's why there has been a big decline in the Lebanese trade union movement.

What is the situation in other Middle Eastern countries?

There is no trade union movement in Syria because unions were just an extension of the Ba'ath Party. In Iraq, there is also a large division between federations. Unfortunately, this is also on a sectarian basis. In Iraq, there are Shiite unions, Sunni unions, Kurdish unions, etc. The national federation in Egypt is also controlled by the government. However, there are also independent unions in Egypt. They are not strong, but they exist. Shortly before the Arab Spring, the formation of independent unions began in Egypt, and some of them currently exist, but they are still under government pressure. The labor law and trade union law do not allow them to have real power in society, but at least they exist. The same is true in Jordan. The official federation there is also completely controlled by the state. So this is the main problem in Arab countries.

IT HAS MOVED AWAY FROM CLASS STRUGGLE

We see a lot of conflict in the Middle East. What role can unions play, especially in these conflict zones?

Unions potentially have the power to bring people together on the basis of class struggle, to secure their rights, their demands, and peace. However, they do not play a role in ensuring peace between countries because, as I said earlier, they do not have a say in their own countries.

Even within each country, workers cannot easily come together because there are sectarian, ethnic, and religious differences. There are Christians, there are Muslims, there are Sunnis, there are Alawites. These affect the organization of workers. Theoretically, it can be said that workers should be together and work together, but in practice, it is not like that.

In my country or another country, leftists do not like to say, "We will defend the Christian minority." We ignore these kinds of distinctions in our countries.

Do you see hope for adopting this approach in our countries?

That's what I've been thinking about during my time here. How can we develop an approach that can defend workers' rights as citizens and the rights of minorities? It's not easy to say this in Lebanon. This is not included in their understanding of social and political struggle. Until 1990, the trade union movement was more united. After the war, each militia group formed its own union. So now you see unions that don't look like unions. They are more sectarian. Whereas in reality, unions should not take into account things like religion or ethnicity; they should only take into account workers. Workers who work together should organize together.

We have been seeing one conflict after another in the Middle East for the past few years. It started with Gaza, and now it's Lebanon, and now it's Syria. Where is this conflict environment going?

I'm not optimistic. Perhaps there will be a ceasefire, but I don't think there will be a real, just peace. Because right now, the Israelis and Americans completely control the entire process. They can do whatever they want. They can displace the people of Gaza, and there is no real resistance from Arab countries. Because Trump is threatening them, saying, "If you don't accept this, I will cut off the money, I won't send you money." And Israel has technological power. No one can resist them militarily. In Syria, they are constantly flying their planes and drones over the border region, and they are currently occupying southern Syria.

So it seems that Israel is implementing what we call "Greater Israel," expanding. They will take over a part of Syria, perhaps a part of Lebanon, under their own sovereignty. They are also talking about occupying the West Bank. Because religiously, they also think that the West Bank should be a part of Israel, and this is accepted by the Trump administration as well. They can also send the Palestinians to Jordan. The aim is to establish a Palestinian state in Jordan. Because 60% of the citizens in Jordan are already Palestinian, and if you add the people coming from the West Bank, the majority will be Palestinian, and perhaps the idea of establishing a Palestinian state in Jordan will emerge.

If the King of Jordan does not accept this, he will be sanctioned by Trump because more than 50% of the financial support to Jordan comes from the Americans. If this is cut off, the regime will fall. So the regime's interest is to find a compromise to stay in power, but at the same time to accept the displacement of the Palestinians in this way.

PERHAPS THERE WILL BE NO WAR, BUT...

That's why I'm really not optimistic. Perhaps there will be no war, but there will be no just peace that respects the people.

No one knows what will happen in Syria either. I don't know if Syria will be divided or transformed into a federation. My expectation is that the regimes in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq will be established on a kind of federation basis, especially after what has happened to the Alawites recently. After what happened to the Alawites, there are increasing discussions between Sunnis and Shiites.

So, leaving aside the reality on the ground, how can we achieve full peace in the Middle East?

Leaving aside the reality, you need to accept others, other groups, and communities need to be accepted by each other. And that's something that doesn't exist in Turkey, Palestine, Lebanon, or Syria. We do not accept each other. We do not believe in democracy. Our dream is for democracy to govern our society. Maybe then people can find some peace, but I can't see that.

Especially with the Trump administration in the US... How can you convince Trump? If it's beneficial, you can convince him; if it's not beneficial, you can't convince him. For him, there is no such thing as peace or war. Trump has no understanding of peace. He has an understanding of a ceasefire, and he wants to profit from it. He wants to make a good "deal."

But we can dream, right? For people to live in peace, let them live as they want. If Christians want to live alone and establish their own systems, okay, if Shiites want to do that, okay, but let there be peace between them. I'm adopting this kind of approach more now. Because before, we thought of Lebanon as a secular country, but now we cannot ignore religion.

People have been at war with each other for many years. Most hate each other. They do not accept the habits of others, they do not see themselves as equal to others. With all these prejudices, how can you be one people?