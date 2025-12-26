Justice is being sought in muddied waters

Politics Service

The regime continues to press ahead with investigations that kick up a lot of dust, muddy the waters and are served up by the pro-government media as fodder. Alongside celebrities who are taken from their homes in early morning raids on the grounds of charges that do not even carry a custodial sentence and are thrown before the public in violation of the presumption of innocence and the confidentiality of the investigation, Fenerbahçe President Sadettin Saran has now been added to the list. Saran returned to Turkey immediately after the first detention order against him. His blood and urine tests were negative and his hair test came back positive. The next day he was detained at the club offices. After spending the night in custody, Saran was released under judicial control conditions.

Looking at the track record of the pro-government figures who have made a huge fuss about the process on TV, the first question that comes to mind is: “Is this an internal conflict or football engineering?” As this process, in which the government has kicked up a storm, drags on, uncertainty and question marks continue to grow. Another major question mark for the public is that, in investigations where dozens of people are drug-tested and people presented as “celebrities’ dealer” are detained, the name of a baron or an organisation is not mentioned.

A similar pattern is being followed in the betting and match-fixing operations launched under the name of a “big clean-up”. At a time when the age of betting and gambling has fallen to 12 or 13 and a massive illegal power has formed behind it, the issue was narrowed down to 2 or 3 footballers, debated and then closed. Today no one talks about the criminal organisations behind illegal betting or about drug barons.

PRO-GOVERNMENT PRESS GLOATED

Most recently, Saran’s detention triggered a huge backlash on the Fenerbahçe side. The way figures like Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı, convenient tools of the government, singled Saran out as a target, the pro-government press flying drones over Saran’s home and finally Saran being taken from his office all increased the backlash on social media. It was widely debated that AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan did not congratulate Saran on becoming president and that Bilal Erdoğan made remarks about how the club is run. Fenerbahçe supporters who went to the courthouse to support Saran reacted against the pro-government press. Recalling the match-fixing frame-up on 3 July 2011, supporters chanted: “Neither the sect nor the AKP, fully independent Fenerbahçe.”

2011 WAS REMINDED

Many supporters posted “Şerbetliyiz” tweets, referring back to 2011 and described what was happening as an attempt by the government to redesign the Fenerbahçe management and the club. After the operation organised in 2011 by FETÖ-aligned prosecutors and police, the club suffered a major blow, many foreign players left and the financial crisis deepened. Back then, Fenerbahçe supporters chanted slogans such as “Ali İsmail Korkmaz, Fenerbahçe yıkılmaz” and “Fenerbahçe son kaledir, teslim olmaz” and said they would not allow a similar process.

CHP Chair Özgür Özel also reacted to Saran’s detention. “When Sadettin Saran is at Fenerbahçe and the gendarmerie practically raids the club, the gendarmerie takes him and carries him off, this is beyond carelessness, it is malice and hostility” he said. On the drug operations, Özel said: “Who is Turkey’s Escobar? Who are the Escobars? There is nothing on this. There is no work on it either.”

3 JULY DETENTION

While Saran was in custody, another unexpected development took place. Some names who had served at the Turkish Football Federation during the 3 July Match-Fixing Operation process were detained. TFF Deputy Chair Lütfi Arıboğan, former TFF Secretary-General Ebru Köksal, Turkish National Olympic Committee President Ahmet Gülüm and former TFF Chief Legal Counsel İlhan Helvacı were detained on the charge of “aiding the FETÖ/PDY armed terrorist organisation”. According to Dinçer Gökçe from Halk TV, it emerged that Lütfi Arıboğan sent an email to former Taraf reporter Mehmet Baransu, who was convicted of FETÖ membership, on 12 July 2011. In the same investigation, it was determined that Ahmet Gülüm also sent an email message to Lütfi Arıboğan. It was learned that former Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç was among the complainants.

TERKOĞLU WAS DETAINED

Journalist Barış Terkoğlu, who was seeking an answer to the question “Why are drug operations carried out on users but not taken further up the chain?” was detained. Terkoğlu was detained yesterday at around 16.00 by the gendarmerie on the charge of “publicly disseminating misleading information”. Murat Ağırel, who was with Terkoğlu, said the journalist was taken directly to the courthouse. In his defence, Terkoğlu said: “The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office gave an explanation on the matter to a journalist and fully confirmed my report and even said it had notified the HSK on this. I stand behind my report, my report is true.” In a video published yesterday on Onlar TV, Barış Terkoğlu said he had spoken to some of his sources about the drug operations.

WHAT HAD HE SAID?

At the end of his video, Terkoğlu described the information he obtained as follows: “One venue name comes up often: Kütüphane. This is a private entertainment venue in Etiler. I asked Interior Ministry sources about this venue. They told me that operations are carried out there from time to time and that drug checks and ID checks are done. The operator of the venue had also given a statement. During this screening, the police officers who enter inside run into someone. This person says they cannot be searched and, taking out their ID, says they are a prosecutor. The police are surprised and relay the situation to the prosecutor who initiated the screening.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bulandırılan suda adalet aranıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on December 26, 2025.