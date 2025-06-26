Justifying trade

Politics Service

The LEFT Party has shared a report describing Turkey's trade relations with Israel. The report, titled ‘Israel-Turkey Trade Relations During the Days of Genocide’ and prepared by the LEFT Technical Research Unit, describes the extent of ongoing trade relations despite claims that commercial activities have ceased.

The report, which calls for the complete cessation of trade relations and the closure of US and NATO bases, is based on data collected using open-source intelligence (OSINT) methods.

The report noted that among the Turkish companies that exported the most to Israel in 2023 before the trade ban were steel producers such as Tosyalı Holding, Erdemir Group, Habaş, and İÇDAŞ, and emphasised that many companies continued to trade with Israel through various methods. Some of the key statements in the report are as follows:

Iron and Steel: Turkey was one of the main sources of Israel's iron and steel imports in 2023; Turkish steel accounted for a significant portion of Israel's imports before the war. In 2024, after the official embargo, Turkish steel exports surged, recorded under ‘Palestine.’ Steel exports to Palestine increased by 11,110% in one year, exceeding $137 million and ranking first. This figure indicates the volume of steel indirectly going to Israel. Middlemen were used via Palestine:

Turkish companies continued to export steel to Palestine on paper while actually shipping it to Israel. Companies linked to Israel in Palestine were listed as buyers, and the goods were delivered to Israel, with intermediaries receiving commissions ranging from 3% to 5%.

Construction Materials: In 2023, a large portion of Israel's cement imports originated from Turkey. After the embargo, when official exports to Israel ceased, construction material exports through Palestine increased: In 2024, exports of ‘cement, glass, ceramics, and earthenware products’ to Palestine increased by 12,461% compared to the previous year. This reveals that products normally destined for Israel were sold through indirect channels. Estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, cement and construction materials reached the Israeli market by being listed as having different destinations on paper.

Textiles: The astronomical increases in textile and ready-to-wear clothing exports to Palestine in 2024 highlight the scale of indirect trade. Textile and raw material exports increased by an incredible 214,311% in one year, while ready-to-wear and clothing exports increased by 30,119%. These increases indicate that Turkish textile products destined for the Israeli market were actually sent through different channels. Textile products are typically re-labelled via Palestine. In other words, while the recipient appears as Palestine in export records, the goods reach retailers in Israel.

Electronics and Technology: Zorlu Holding (a manufacturer of TVs and white goods under the Vestel brand, and a member of TÜSİAD) was one of the major groups supplying electronic products to Israel before the embargo. Companies such as Pamukkale Kablo (a cable manufacturer and member of MÜSİAD) are also among those mentioned in trade with Israel. In the defence and high-tech sector, it has been claimed that products from some Turkish companies producing radar devices and electronic components also reached Israel via indirect routes.

Chemicals and Petroleum Products: In 2024, exports of chemical substances and products to Palestine increased by 2,983 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching one of the highest growth rates. This indicates that Turkish chemical products continue to flow indirectly into the Israeli market.

CLOSE THE BASES

The report's conclusion included the following assessment:

"This report is the clearest indication of the AKP-MHP government's duplicitous policy towards the US and Israel. The ruling bloc is trying to turn the war into an opportunity to maintain its minority rule. It is seeking ways to suppress the opposition, polarise society and legitimise new repressive policies by establishing an “internal front” at home with anti-Israel rhetoric. However, the facts are clear: on the one hand, US and NATO bases in our country, particularly Kürecik and Incirlik, continue to serve Israel's regional aggression."

Love of Trump has revealed the truth

President Erdoğan attended a family photo shoot before the dinner hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander in honour of NATO leaders. Erdoğan and US leader Donald Trump shook hands and smiled before the photo, then posed side by side. Erdoğan and Trump also sat at the same table during the dinner. Erdoğan's happy poses next to Trump caught the public's attention. Pro-government media also featured Erdoğan and Trump's side-by-side poses on their front pages. The photos and news stories carried on the front pages of Hürriyet, Milliyet, Sabah, Türkiye, and Takvim newspapers highlighted the satisfaction felt with the meeting.

Until yesterday, the mask of those who wrote that the US and Israel would also divide Turkey, and that Turkey would be next after Iran, fell early. On the one hand, those who called for ‘strengthening the internal front’ under the pretext of war rejoiced when the subject was Israel's biggest partner, the US, and their supporters proudly carried this moment to their pages. Trump, who called for the evacuation of Gaza as soon as he took office, has repeatedly demonstrated Israel's role as the region's patron, both in response to Palestinian and Iranian attacks. In contrast, the image the government sought to project as anti-U.S. and anti-Israel was once again shattered by Trump's popularity.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ticarete kılıf uydurma published in BirGün newspaper on June 26, 2025.