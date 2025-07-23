Kazdağları targeted again

Aycan Karadağ

Nature in Kazdağları is once again under threat. A report by the TEMA Foundation on the region states that Kazdağları is effectively encircled by mining projects. According to the report, 79% of the 1,697,000-hectare area covering the Biga Peninsula and northern Aegean is under mining licences. While companies continue their operations in the area, local residents are maintaining their resistance.

PROTECTED AND HERITAGE SITE

Now, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change has ruled that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the planned quartz quarry in Kuşçayır village, Bayramiç. Although this temporarily stalls the project, it once again reveals the scale of the threat facing Kazdağları.

The project, planned by Park Teknik Elektrik Madencilik A.Ş., a subsidiary of the Ciner Group, covers a total area of 23.45 hectares. The company aims to extract 5,000 tonnes of quartz ore and 500 tonnes of waste material annually using open-pit mining. The project is projected to last about 20 years. Initially planned to cover 23.98 hectares, the area was reduced to 23.45 hectares due to its potential to damage oak and red pine forests. However, this reduction is not considered sufficient to protect the local ecosystem. The ministry has stated that no operations can be carried out without an EIA report. Surrounding the quarry area are a long-range protection zone and a first-degree archaeological site. Bayramiç Işıkeli Pond is just 4 km away. The closest village is Kuşçayır, and the nearest home lies only 400 metres from the project site.

LOCALS SUE AKÇANSA

A lawsuit has been filed against the Akçansa Cement Factory in Ezine, Çanakkale due to environmental destruction. The Kazdağı Natural and Cultural Heritage Preservation Association and four residents have taken legal action to annul the “positive EIA” decision for the plan to expand the capacity of the schist quarry between Derbentbaşı and Çamlıca villages by 50 times. It has been stated that dust and flue gases from the factory are damaging olive groves, drying out trees and depleting local water resources.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kazdağları yine hedefte, published in BirGün newspaper on July 23, 2025.