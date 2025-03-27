Keep on with the story, Erdoğan

Yaşar Aydın

In defiance of the coup by the ruling power, hundreds of thousands have filled the squares every night. Around 15 million citizens rushed to the polls to vote for Ekrem İmamoğlu in the primary election. Every call from the youth turned into major gatherings. It is an undeniable fact that we are facing a great outcry and a powerful awakening. The country has now shifted to a different frequency, a different wavelength.

For now, the government does not see this, or rather, refuses to see it. Erdoğan has spoken on the matter a few times so far. Almost every time, he has said the same things.

To summarise his statements:

Turkey was in a very good place, but there are efforts to drag it down.

There is major corruption in İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, that’s why the operation was launched.

We have nothing to do with the operations; they stem from internal CHP conflicts and complaints.

New investigations are on the way, the judiciary is independent.

Protesters are vandals and looters. They damaged a mosque.

They are trying to crash the economy.

We will not allow the protests to continue, we will take the necessary legal steps.

That’s the gist he just keeps repeating variations of these same lines. Yet even AKP members have, in effect, come to share the opposition’s view that these narratives are not accurate. According to the latest public opinion polls, nearly all voters who support opposition parties believe the operation is politically motivated. Only 55% of AKP supporters could say “there is corruption.” As the number of people who believe Erdoğan continues to fall, it has become crystal clear that he is no longer capable of generating public consent.

THAT SHIP HAS SAILED!

The era of bringing people into line by shouting and threatening is long gone. In his speech yesterday, Erdoğan made remarks towards young people that sounded like threats, while referring to the judicial process. As if nearly 2,000 people hadn’t already been detained in a single week, as if 250 hadn’t been arrested, as if hundreds hadn’t been subjected to violence... Education union Eğitim Sen’s Central Executive Board members were placed under house arrest by this government’s judiciary simply for going on strike. That’s how great the fear is. They've done what they could and they will keep doing it.

But the strange thing is, none of these moves are working. Voices continue to rise from every street, protests from every square. And every accusation is instantly met with a response. Just minutes after Erdoğan declared, “They vandalised the mosque,” CHP leader Özgür Özel had already reached the mosque square with cameras, both telling and showing the truth.

The era of repression, intimidation, manipulation, and distortion the government’s most frequently used tactics is over.

People from all walks of life have begun to speak out loudly and express their reactions. The rebellion of the youth, in particular, has established such a legitimate ground that everyone had to align themselves with it. It has been embraced. So much so that the unjustly detained youth have become symbols of the struggle. As Avni Erdoğan, speaking in front of Çağlayan Courthouse after his university student daughter was first released and then arrested, put it: “The youth had already won.” They had won by uniting, by staying true to their beliefs, and by giving the country hope.

APPOINTING A TRUSTEE TO CHP...

Erdoğan continues to speak in a lofty tone, as if all of this isn’t happening in the country he governs. He keeps hinting at “the big reveal.” Meanwhile, spokespeople from both MHP and AKP persistently use the words “CHP” and “trustee” in the same sentence. These statements, too, are just a repetition of a familiar script. Familiar, because there was a pre-written scenario: Ekrem İmamoğlu would be arrested, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality would be seized, and the blow to an already fragmented and demoralised opposition would be completed by appointing a trustee to CHP.

Now, in Özgür Özel’s words, that coup has been repelled. In its current state, the government's targeting of CHP cannot go beyond firing blanks.

However, it would be naive to assume the palace regime has abandoned this desire. It is quite clear that appointing a trustee to CHP would be tantamount to declaring the end of free elections and the multi-party system in Turkey. From that moment on, we would be talking about an entirely different Turkey.

It’s hard to say today whether they will go down that road. But one thing is certain: such an attempt would spark a reaction far greater than the one we witnessed after 19 March.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE?

The government will not be able to exit the highway of pressure and oppression it has entered. It will continue down this path that much is clear. But the past week has also shown how to resist it. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it: ballot boxes and calls for early elections alone are not enough these must be accompanied by the presence of people in the squares.

Both opposition parties and society at large have recognised this reality. From now on, any politics that ignores the squares, the crowds filling them, and their demands will be unable to stand up to the government.

We have seen what a united, coordinated, and regime-challenging line of struggle can achieve. Even this brief glimpse was enough to shatter the illusion Erdoğan and his loyalist media tried to create.

It’s quite clear now that even Erdoğan speaking every day will no longer mean anything.

Shall we take a look at the past week’s ratings, then? What do you think?

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Anlat Erdoğan, anlat, published in BirGün newspaper on March 27, 2025.