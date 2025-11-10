Kocaeli fire tragedy: Number of detainees rises to 11

Eight more people have been detained in connection with the fire at the Ravive Kozmetik perfume filling plant in the Dilovası district of Kocaeli, which killed six women, including two children, and injured seven others.

The Gebze Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for eight more people as part of the investigation into the fire at the cosmetics factory.

The suspects were apprehended in operations conducted by security forces. This brings the total number of people detained in the investigation to 11.

The suspects, including the owner of the workplace, K.O., and managers, are currently undergoing procedures at the police station.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Yesterday (8 November) in Kocaeli, a fire broke out at the Ravive Cosmetics perfume filling plant on Mimar Sinan Street in the Mimar Sinan neighbourhood, resulting in the deaths of six women, including two children.

Cansu Esatoğlu (16), Nisa Taşdemir (17), Tuğba Taşdemir (18), Şengül Yılmaz (55), Esma Gikan and Hanım Gülek (65) lost their lives in the fire.

Tanfer Yeşiltepe from the Gebze Mechanical Engineers Association, speaking to BirGün, emphasised that ‘the fact that a perfume filling factory was established in a building between two streets was not in compliance with regulations.’

After the fire, it emerged that the factory had previously been reported to CİMER. In a complaint filed by employees in 2024, it was stated that workers were employed without insurance and were not even given meal allowances.

Due to the fire, the Kocaeli Provincial Director of the Social Security Institution (SGK), the Deputy Provincial Director of SGK Kocaeli, the Gebze Social Security Centre Director, the Kocaeli Provincial Director of the Labour and Employment Agency, the Director of the İŞKUR Dilovası Service Centre, the İŞKUR Branch Manager responsible for CİMER, and one staff member were suspended.

As part of the investigation launched into the incident, three suspects, including the workplace owner K.O. and shift supervisors, were taken into custody.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kocaeli'deki yangın faciası: Gözaltı sayısı 11'e yükseldi, published in BirGün newspaper on November 10, 2025.