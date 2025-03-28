Giriş / Abone Ol
KONDA: 73% of the public find the İmamoğlu protests justified

KONDA has published a survey regarding the protests that took place following İmamoğlu’s detention and arrest. According to the findings, 21% of the public believe the protests are justified, while 52% support the protests as long as they do not disrupt public order. Only 27% stated that they do not consider the protests justified.

  • 28.03.2025 11:20
  • Giriş: 28.03.2025 11:20
  • Güncelleme: 28.03.2025 11:23
KONDA conducted a survey to assess public opinion regarding the developments following Ekrem İmamoğlu’s detention on 19 March and subsequent arrest.

According to the study, carried out on 24–25 March 2025, 21% of respondents consider the protests justified, while 52% support them as long as they do not disrupt public order. In total, 73% of the public view the protests as justified. Only 27% stated that the protests are unjustified.

A cross-analysis of responses to the questions “Do you support the protests?” and “Do you think İmamoğlu’s arrest was right or wrong?” yielded the following results:

Among all respondents:

  • 21% believe the protests are justified.
  • 52% support the protests provided they do not disrupt order.
  • 27% believe the protests are unjustified.

Among those who think İmamoğlu’s arrest was RIGHT:

  • 3% believe the protests are justified.
  • 32% support them unless they disrupt order.
  • 65% believe the protests are unjustified.

Among those who think İmamoğlu’s arrest was WRONG:

  • 43% believe the protests are justified.
  • 56% support them unless they disrupt order.
  • 2% believe the protests are unjustified.

Among those with NO OPINION on İmamoğlu’s arrest:

  • 5% believe the protests are justified.
  • 65% support them unless they disrupt order.
  • 30% believe the protests are unjustified.

Source: KONDA: Toplumun yüzde 73'ü, İmamoğlu protestolarını haklı buluyor

