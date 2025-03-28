KONDA: 73% of the public find the İmamoğlu protests justified

KONDA conducted a survey to assess public opinion regarding the developments following Ekrem İmamoğlu’s detention on 19 March and subsequent arrest.

According to the study, carried out on 24–25 March 2025, 21% of respondents consider the protests justified, while 52% support them as long as they do not disrupt public order. In total, 73% of the public view the protests as justified. Only 27% stated that the protests are unjustified.

A cross-analysis of responses to the questions “Do you support the protests?” and “Do you think İmamoğlu’s arrest was right or wrong?” yielded the following results:

Among all respondents:

21% believe the protests are justified.

52% support the protests provided they do not disrupt order.

27% believe the protests are unjustified.

Among those who think İmamoğlu’s arrest was RIGHT:

3% believe the protests are justified.

32% support them unless they disrupt order.

65% believe the protests are unjustified.

Among those who think İmamoğlu’s arrest was WRONG:

43% believe the protests are justified.

56% support them unless they disrupt order.

2% believe the protests are unjustified.

Among those with NO OPINION on İmamoğlu’s arrest:

5% believe the protests are justified.

65% support them unless they disrupt order.

30% believe the protests are unjustified.

Source: KONDA: Toplumun yüzde 73'ü, İmamoğlu protestolarını haklı buluyor