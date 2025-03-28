KONDA: 73% of the public find the İmamoğlu protests justified
KONDA has published a survey regarding the protests that took place following İmamoğlu’s detention and arrest. According to the findings, 21% of the public believe the protests are justified, while 52% support the protests as long as they do not disrupt public order. Only 27% stated that they do not consider the protests justified.
KONDA conducted a survey to assess public opinion regarding the developments following Ekrem İmamoğlu’s detention on 19 March and subsequent arrest.
According to the study, carried out on 24–25 March 2025, 21% of respondents consider the protests justified, while 52% support them as long as they do not disrupt public order. In total, 73% of the public view the protests as justified. Only 27% stated that the protests are unjustified.
A cross-analysis of responses to the questions “Do you support the protests?” and “Do you think İmamoğlu’s arrest was right or wrong?” yielded the following results:
Among all respondents:
- 21% believe the protests are justified.
- 52% support the protests provided they do not disrupt order.
- 27% believe the protests are unjustified.
Among those who think İmamoğlu’s arrest was RIGHT:
- 3% believe the protests are justified.
- 32% support them unless they disrupt order.
- 65% believe the protests are unjustified.
Among those who think İmamoğlu’s arrest was WRONG:
- 43% believe the protests are justified.
- 56% support them unless they disrupt order.
- 2% believe the protests are unjustified.
Among those with NO OPINION on İmamoğlu’s arrest:
- 5% believe the protests are justified.
- 65% support them unless they disrupt order.
- 30% believe the protests are unjustified.
