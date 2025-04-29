Koza’s gold plan in Balıkesir: Forests to be blasted, fault lines to be triggered

Aycan Karadağ

Following BirGün’s report titled “Koza to blast the forest” CHP Balıkesir MP Serkan Sarı prepared a “Koza Gold Mine Review and Assessment Report” on the project.

Sarı stated that he had submitted the report to the Balıkesir Governorship, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, and the Turkish Grand National Assembly, adding, “We must stop this disaster before it begins.”

Koza Gold Operations Inc. has initiated efforts to establish a blast-based open-pit gold mine within the borders of Turplu neighbourhood in the Karesi district of Balıkesir. The Ministry cleared the way for the project by ruling that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was “not required.” The project envisions extracting 14,625 tonnes of ore annually from a 12.35-hectare forest area, with 48 separate dynamite explosions planned over two years. The nearest village, Turplu, is 2.3 km away from the site, and the closest barn is only 540 metres away.

The production schedule in CHP’s Sarı’s report is summarised as follows: “A total of 48 blasts will be carried out in the area, where 14,625 tonnes of ore are planned to be extracted annually. The project’s economic life is 24 months, with a total excavation volume of 71,577 tonnes. The blasting will produce 42,000 tonnes of overburden; the ore will be transported to the Bergama Ovacık facility for cyanide leaching.”

FAULT LINE WARNING

The report also includes striking information about the earthquake risks. It states: “According to AFAD’s 2018 Earthquake Hazard Map of Turkey, the region is among high-risk zones. The project area is very close to the Gökçeyazı and Turplu fault segments. Blasting-based mining may contribute to the triggering of weak fault segments. The risk is unacceptable in terms of the local population’s safety.”

DEFORESTATION

The project site lies entirely within forest boundaries. The report highlights that large-scale tree cutting will be carried out, with the company planning to obtain fragmented permits from the General Directorate of Forestry for felling trees in exchange for payment.

The report states: “Under Article 6831 of the Forest Law, mining in state forests is permitted upon payment of a permit fund fee. In short, they will cut down trees.”

DRINKING WATER AT RISK

The report also issued serious warnings concerning biodiversity and water resources: “Protected species such as the marbled polecat and imperial eagle require quiet habitats; they cannot be expected to survive in a site with 48 planned blasts. A total of 127 bird and 42 mammal species will be forced to migrate. The distance between the EIA site and Karanlık Creek is just 58 metres; in rainy seasons, overburden flooding and chemical runoff will be inevitable.”

The report concludes: “The blast-based open-pit project is incompatible with sustainability principles due to its potential to trigger earthquakes, its destruction of ecosystems, and its proximity to water resources. The project must be cancelled.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Koza’nın Balıkesir’deki altın planı: Orman patlatılacak, fay hatları tetiklenecek, published in BirGün newspaper on April 29, 2025.