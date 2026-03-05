Kurdish forces in Iran: Which armed groups exist, and how influential are they?

Israel and the US's attacks on Iran are now a week behind, and claims that Kurdish organizations in Iran will launch an armed uprising against the regime are increasing.

On the third day of the war, US President Donald Trump met with Kurdish leaders Masoud Barzani and Bafil Talabani in Iraq, but details of the meeting were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, reports began to emerge that the US was arming Kurdish forces in Iran and that Kurds active in the region had launched a ground offensive.

The Jerusalem Post, citing Israeli and US officials, reported that Kurdish groups in Iran are ready to fight the regime. Media outlets such as Axios, CNN International, and The Guardian also published reports emphasizing that this possibility is not unlikely.

Kurdish officials speaking to the US news agency Associated Press (AP) claimed that Washington had requested support for these operations from Iraqi Kurds. However, local sources have not yet confirmed claims that the Kurds have started an armed uprising.

IRANIAN KURDISTAN POLITICAL FORCES COALITION

Five anti-regime Kurdish groups operating in Iran held a press conference on February 22, emphasizing their joint struggle against the regime. The following organizations were included in the announced “Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan”:

● Party for a Free Life in Kurdistan (PJAK)

● Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDP-I)

● Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK)

● Kurdistan Workers' Community (Komala)

● Iran Kurdistan Struggle Organization (Sazman-ı Xebat)

The alliance declared the overthrow of the regime as its primary goal and reiterated its commitment to the Kurdish people's right to self-determination. The declaration stated, “The Kurds in Iran will not accept the continuation of a centralist and totalitarian system,” and also expressed readiness to cooperate with other peoples in Iran, including Baloch, Arab, Turk, and Persian groups.

HOW MANY KURDS LIVE IN IRAN?

In Iran, with a population of over 90 million, approximately 10% of the population is estimated to be Kurdish. The Kurds, who number around 10 million, live mainly in the provinces of Kermanshah, Kurdistan, and Ilam, located in the northwest of Iran on the border with Iraq.

HOW POWERFUL ARE THE ORGANIZATIONS?

Kurdish organizations in Iran are notable for their fragmented structure and internal divisions.

According to Associate Professor Dr. İsmail Sarı of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University, who spoke to DW Turkish, the two most politically powerful organizations in Iran are the Iranian branch of the KDP led by Mesud Barzani, the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP-I), and Komala.

Abdurrahman Qasimli, the former leader of the KDP-I, which dates back to the 1940s, was assassinated in Vienna in 1989 while meeting with Islamic Regime officials. His successor, Sadik Sharafkandi, was also assassinated in Paris in 1992. After the Iran-Iraq war, the KDP-I moved its headquarters to northern Iraq in the 1990s and continues to operate from there.

According to journalist Fehim Taştekin, who evaluates events in Iran on YouTube broadcasts, the two most powerful political structures in Iran are the KDP-I and Komala. However, both structures are quite weak in terms of armed forces. Although PJAK is the strongest organization militarily, it lags behind the other two structures in terms of political connections.

It is also considered that PJAK, seen as an extension of the PKK in Iran, has less sociological grounding compared to other organizations.

DECLARATION OF THE THIRD WAY

PJAK, whose establishment was announced in 2004, is on the ‘terrorist organizations’ list of Turkey, Iran, and the US.

PJAK, which claims to have no ties to the PKK, is estimated to have approximately 2-3 thousand armed forces. Following the joint declaration on February 22, PJAK made another statement, announcing a “third way” strategy and declaring that it would not be part of the war and would not side with “the Mullah regime or the aggressor forces.”

The Iranian Kurdistan Komala Party, which has been active for over 50 years, was founded as a Marxist organization advocating anti-imperialism and the right of Kurds to self-determination. Komala, which later split into at least five factions, collaborated with PJAK. It has a fragmented structure.

“NO PLANS FOR ARMS SUPPLIES PRESENTED”

A Komala official speaking to Middle East Eye stated that “no plans regarding arms supplies have been presented” to them.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) is known as a nationalist and pro-independence group. Halil Nadiri, an official from PAK, which has strengthened its ties with the KDP in recent years, said in a statement on Wednesday that some of its forces had been moved to areas near the Iranian border in the Suleimaniyah province of Iraq and were on alert.

Meanwhile, denying claims that the Kurds had launched a ground attack against Iran, the PAK stated, “Claims that our forces have crossed the Rojhilat border are baseless.”

Sazman-ı Xebat, known as the weakest of the five organizations, emerged in the 1980s within the Kurdish movement in Iran and is known as an Islamist-nationalist Kurdish political organization.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İran'daki Kürt güçler: Hangi silahlı gruplar var, ne kadar güçlüler?, published in BirGün newspaper on March 5, 2026.